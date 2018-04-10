Jersey Mike’s Subs Raises Over $6 Million for Charities During Nationwide “Month of Giving”

Jersey Mike’s Founder & CEO Peter Cancro (kneeling, left) celebrated the company’s 8th Annual Day of Giving with Callyn Stanley (front center) and Area Director Mike Spiegel at the Olathe, Kansas, restaurant. They were joined by (back row, from left) Shelia Montgomery, Deliece Hofen, founder of local charity partner Braden’s Hope, Taylor Stanley, Tatiana Voevodina Cancro, and Kim Stanley.

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, joined with its generous customers this March during the 8th Annual “Month of Giving” to raise a record amount of over $6 million to help charities nationwide. (View/download b-roll)

The campaign culminated on March 28, Day of Giving, when 1,360 Jersey Mike’s restaurants donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to more than 170 different charities across the nation.

For the total amount raised in your local market as well as a listing of participating restaurants and charities in your area, go to jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 8th Annual Month of Giving in March,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people’s lives, and the over $6 million raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities.”

Cancro, who bought his first sub shop at age 17, credits two local businessmen in Point Pleasant Beach where he grew up – Jack Baker of Baker’s Lobster Shannty and Bob Hoffman of Hoffman’s Ice Cream – with showing him the importance of giving unconditionally to the community. From the beginning this philosophy has been central to Jersey Mike’s mission.

During the month of March, customers were invited to come in to their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to a local designated charity partner. Then, on Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of the day’s sales were donated to each local charity partner. The charity recipients included schools, hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“Giving . . . making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/jerseymikes).

