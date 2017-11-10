Jersey Mike’s Names Industry Veteran Brian O’Hagan VP Of Sales

Brian O’Hagan

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) National chain Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 1,500 locations open and under development, names restaurant industry veteran Brian O’Hagan as Vice President of Sales. O’Hagan, who joined Jersey Mike’s as an area director in 2013, is charged with expanding the national footprint of the brand.

“Brian O’Hagan’s strong commitment to Jersey Mike’s and his extensive foodservice industry experience makes him a great fit to help us build franchise sales throughout the United States,” said Jersey Mike’s Founder Peter Cancro. “He is a proven sales executive and dynamic leader with a track record of delivering business results.”

O’Hagan brings more than 37 years of sales and sales management experience to the new position. During the past five years with Jersey Mike’s, he was responsible for expanding the New England market, opening 16 restaurants in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. O’Hagan also was behind the partnership with Mohegan Holding Company, LLC of the Mohegan Tribe, which just opened its 6th restaurant. Other locations include Meriden, Norwich and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; Marlborough, Massachusetts; and East Greenwich, Rhode Island, with plans to open additional locations.

“In the past, I’ve been proud to help Jersey Mike’s grow in New England, and now look forward to helping Peter and the company really break away to become the segment leader in all markets across the country,” said O’Hagan. “It’s easy to be passionate about the company: Jersey Mike’s offers the best product quality and its culture of giving really resonates with me.”

Previously, O’Hagan worked closely with many national restaurant chains while at PepsiCo Foodservice. As the principal owner of Round Hill Restaurant Advisors, he worked with Cosi, Einstein Bros., and Church’s Chicken, raising capital for many multi-unit operators. He also served as an advisor on the sale of Hooters of America to private equity investors in 2011.

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started wwith in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to itts local communities. For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/jerseymikes).

