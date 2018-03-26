Jersey Mike’s Hires Two Franchising Vets To Enhance Company’s Focus On Growth

Stephen Sweetman and Corby Cronin to Help Continue Franchise Expansion; Fast Casual Sandwich Leaders Look for New Prospects at Multi-Unit Franchising Conference April 3-6 in Las Vegas

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Jersey Mike’s Subs announced today the addition of two new members to its franchise sales team, Stephen Sweetman as Senior Director of Franchise Sales and Corby Cronin as Director of Franchise Sales. The tandem will help further Jersey Mike’s expansion efforts throughout the U.S. The company plans to develop more than 225 in 2018, primarily with existing owners. The early year success follows a strong 2017 for the brand, as Jersey Mike’s opened more than 170 new locations and achieved a six percent system-wide same-store sales increase. To build on this momentum, the brand will be exhibiting at booth #401 at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference April 3-6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Cronin and Sweetman will join VP of Franchise Sales Brian O’Hagan, as they meet with prospective multi-unit franchisees interested in joining the company.

“The addition of Stephen and Corby to the Jersey Mike’s team further signifies our focus on recruiting best in class multi-unit operators. Their extensive experience in this area will prove invaluable as we drive our aggressive franchise development efforts into our primary and secondary markets,” said Jersey Mike’s Brian Sommers, SVP of Franchise and Market Development. “The compounding success Jersey Mike’s has achieved is a direct reflection of our brand and operators, and we’re proud to welcome two accomplished industry veterans who share our same values and vision.”

As Jersey Mike’s new Senior Director of Franchise Sales, Stephen Sweetman will be responsible for identifying and introducing qualified candidates to Jersey Mike’s. Prior to this role, his extensive franchising experience includes casual dining and fast casual restaurants. At Wingstop, he managed 16 states in the Southeast, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and was responsible for the creation and rollout of a franchise sales marketing plan that helped generate significant openings. Sweetman also previously spent eight years with FOCUS Brands as its director of franchise sales & real estate, managing activities for four brands in a 14-state territory in the Southeast, including Moe’s Southwest Grill. He was recognized repeatedly for his success there, including receipt of their Impact Player of the Year award.

Cronin joins Jersey Mike’s after spending the past four years with Schlotzsky’s, where he was a President’s Club winner while director of franchise development. During his time with Schlotzsky’s, Cronin distinguished himself for identifying quality operators, both experienced multi-unit franchisees and in particular, small operators who grew into successful multi-unit store owners. He also worked for Dickey’s Barbecue for seven years, where he held a variety of positions including vice president of operations and director of franchise development. A graduate of Johnson & Wales, his chef experience underscores his passion for quality food and consistent operations, which is essential to Jersey Mike’s as it adds franchisees to its base of respected existing franchisees. Cronin will identify operators that fit the Jersey Mike’s lifestyle, which includes a passion for supporting the brand, people and community.

Qualified multi-unit operators interested in joining the company’s rapid expansion are encouraged to visit booth #401 at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference to discuss opportunities and sample its fresh, hand-sliced subs. Driven by the company’s high-quality product and passion for people, the fast casual sub sandwich franchise plans to open an additional 1000 restaurants nationwide by the end of 2020 and is seeking qualified candidates, and real estate, in numerous target markets throughout the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is the nation’s leading fast casual sub sandwich franchise, with more than 1,500 locations open and under development throughout the U.S. Founded in 1956, the brand has been offering customers its signature authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread for more than 60 years. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than two million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. The company was ranked #1 on Franchise Times’ 2017 Fast & Serious list and #24 on Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® list of the top franchises in the world. Jersey Mike’s is on track to have more than 2,000 stores open nationwide by 2020, and is currently seeking qualified single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about Jersey Mike’s franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com