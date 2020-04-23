Jersey Mike’s Donates 20 Percent of Sales to Feeding America This Weekend

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Food banks across the country are addressing an increased need for food assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To provide everyone with an opportunity to help donate meals to their neighbors in need, Feeding America ®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs on a special fundraising event this weekend.

On Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales* to Feeding America. Jersey Mike’s pledges to donate at least $1 million to help the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks. [ see Jersey Mike’s commercial ]

More than 37 million people in America face hunger and Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger in the next six months as a result of the pandemic.

“School closures and rising unemployment due to shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders has disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger,” said Katie Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Feeding America. “We are grateful for Jersey Mike’s generous support of food banks that are in communities helping people who struggle with hunger. This donation will help our member food banks provide more meals to people who need them most.”

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for no contact pick-up at the door through Jersey Mike’s website or the Jersey Mike’s app . Delivery is available through the app or through third-party delivery partners.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to order Jersey Mike’s subs online or through our app this Saturday and Sunday – you’ll help a great national cause, Feeding America, and make a difference in someone’s life,” said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Across the country, Jersey Mike’s franchise owners are paying it forward in other ways, too, by donating millions of subs to local hospitals, first responders, children in need of a meal, senior citizens, and more.

To learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit feedingamerica.org .

*Jersey Mike’s will donate 20% of all sales on 4/25/20 and 4/26/20. A minimum of $1,000,000 will be donated.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Please visit www.jerseymikes.com .