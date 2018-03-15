Jersey Mike’s and Pizza: The Best Combination Since Cheese and Pepperoni

Leading Fast Casual Sandwich Concept to Exhibit at International Pizza Expo March 19-22

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Jersey Mike’s Subs announced today that the company will be exhibiting at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 19-22. Similar to leading pizza concepts, Jersey Mike’s offers products prepped with quality ingredients and fresh baked bread cooked daily in-store, making operators of pizza franchises the ideal candidate to join the brand. Jersey Mike’s will be the only submarine sandwich franchise concept exhibiting at the event, and prospective candidates will be able to meet with the company’s COO Mike Manzo at booth #1428 to learn more about franchising opportunities.

Jersey Mike’s has continually attracted franchisees with pizza backgrounds. Nearly 20% of Jersey Mike’s operators have ownership or management experience in the pizza industry. In addition, almost 40% of the company’s area directors have previously owned or operated pizza delivery restaurants. To build on this momentum, Jersey Mike’s is looking to bring on additional multi-unit operators like current franchisees Phil Horn, Bob Middleton and Bob Merullo – operators of Papa John’s, Little Caesars and MOD Pizza restaurants. Following their success with the pizza giants, Horn, Middleton and Merullo have opened 32 Jersey Mike’s locations collectively.

“Our franchisees are the driving force behind our ongoing success, and our unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled level of support has reinforced our position as the best franchising opportunity available in the fast casual sandwich segment,” said Jersey Mike’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Manzo. “Our model is very familiar to the experienced pizza operator, and some of our most successful franchisees are also multi-unit operators of leading pizza brands. We encourage candidates seeking to diversify their portfolio to visit our booth during the International Pizza Expo to learn more about what makes Jersey Mike’s ‘A Sub Above’ our competitors.”

Driven by the company’s high-quality product and people, Jersey Mike’s enjoyed outstanding success and growth in 2017, opening more than 170 new restaurants nationwide and achieving a six percent system-wide same-store sales increase. This year, the fast casual sub sandwich franchise plans to open 200 restaurants nationwide and is seeking qualified candidates to open new restaurants in target markets throughout the U.S.

Qualified single- and multi-unit operators interested in joining the company’s rapid expansion and developing Jersey Mike’s restaurants are encouraged to visit booth #1428 during the International Pizza Expo to discuss opportunities and sample Jersey Mike’s fresh, hand-sliced sub products. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

About Jersey Mike’s



Jersey Mike’s is the nation’s leading fast casual sub sandwich franchise, with more than 1,700 locations open and under development throughout the U.S. Founded in 1956, the brand has been offering customers its signature authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread for more than 60 years. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than two million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. The company was ranked #1 on Franchise Times‘ 2017 Fast & Serious list and #24 on Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® list of the top franchises in the world. Jersey Mike’s is on track to have more than 2,000 stores open nationwide by 2020, and is currently seeking qualified single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about Jersey Mike’s franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

