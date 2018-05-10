Jersey Mike’s Adds To Real Estate Team To Help Fuel Aggressive Growth In 2018

Leading Fast Casual Sandwich Concept’s Newest Team Members to Help Drive Expansion in Northeast and South Central Markets; Duo to Meet with Real Estate Professionals at ICSC RECon May 20-23

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Jersey Mike’s Subs announced today the addition of two new members to its real estate team, Paul Williams as director of real estate for South Central markets, and Cortney Rickle as director of real estate, Northeast. Following the opening of 170 stores in 2017, Jersey Mike’s is on the fast track to develop more than 200 stores this year and is continuing the search for prime real estate to support store openings for franchisees across the country. Rickle and Williams will support these ongoing efforts and, along with Jersey Mike’s entire real estate team, will be meeting with retail real estate professionals at the ICSC RECon Global Retail Real Estate Convention May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Our goal in 2018 is to continue the explosive growth and momentum that Jersey Mike’s experienced last year. As our brand continues to saturate the U.S., we’re energized to add two talented and knowledgeable industry vets like Paul and Cortney to the team,” said Jersey Mike’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Mike Parkhill. “We are focused on securing 300 quality sites for our franchise partners in the coming year, and look forward to meeting with retail real estate professionals at this year’s RECon Convention to help assist us with our site selection.”

Williams has extensive experience in restaurant and retail real estate, most recently serving as a real estate manager for Jack in the Box, Inc., where he led corporate and franchise real estate development in a six-state territory for the Jack in the Box and Qdoba Mexican Grill brands. Prior to, he was a development manager for Dunkin’ Brands in several markets throughout Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Lubbock. In his new role, Williams will continue to drive Jersey Mike’s development in South Central parts of the U.S.

Additionally, Rickle joins Jersey Mike’s after spending six years with Paramount Realty Services, Inc. as a leasing agent, where she specialized in leasing to new franchisees and regional tenants in New Jersey. Her robust career in retail real estate, coupled with her knowledge of the franchising industry will prove invaluable as she spearheads Jersey Mike’s real estate development throughout the Northeast region. The two hires come on the heels of Jersey Mike’s recent additions to the franchise sales team. In March, the company added senior franchise sales executives Stephen Sweetman and Corby Cronin to help lead franchise development efforts nationwide.

Driven by Jersey Mike’s high-quality product and people, the fast casual sub sandwich franchise is targeting expansion in markets throughout the U.S. To meet its goal, Jersey Mike’s is seeking quality real estate for these restaurant openings and will be exhibiting in the South Hall at booth 494 Q Street at this year’s ICSC RECon show. Landlords and real estate professionals interested in discussing opportunities and sampling Jersey Mike’s fresh, hand-sliced sub products are encouraged to stop by during the convention.

For more information about real estate opportunities, or to submit a site, visit https://www.jerseymikes.com/real-estate.

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is the nation’s leading fast casual sub sandwich franchise, with more than 1,500 locations open and under development throughout the U.S. Founded in 1956, the brand has been offering customers its signature authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread for more than 60 years. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than two million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. The company was ranked #1 on Franchise Times’ 2017 Fast & Serious list and #24 on Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® list of the top franchises in the world. Jersey Mike’s is on track to have more than 2,000 stores open nationwide by 2020, and is currently seeking qualified single- and multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about Jersey Mike’s franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

