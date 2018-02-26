Jersey Mike’s Accelerates Franchise Development and Expands Nationwide Presence in 2017

Leading Fast Casual Sandwich Concept Opens Over 170 New Restaurants and Reports 16th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Growth

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Jersey Mike’s Subs announced today that it opened over 170 new stores and achieved a six percent system-wide same-store sales increase for 2017. The fourth quarter of 2017 marked its 16th consecutive quarter of positive growth.

“Since the original store opened in ’56, we’ve never wavered from the values that have been our company’s foundation since day one, and we’re proud that this commitment to excellence has translated into tremendous success for our brand,” said Hoyt Jones, president of Jersey Mike’s. “From the high-quality product to our company culture, every aspect of the Jersey Mike’s brand is rooted in authenticity, which has helped us develop a passionate following from consumers nationwide and stand out as a leader in the fast casual segment.”

Jersey Mike’s product quality and people led to a surge of franchise and corporate development in 2017, and in addition to the 170 new locations opened throughout the year, the company also signed franchise agreements to open an additional 160 restaurants in 2018. Of that development, 60 percent came from within the system, which is a direct reflection of the company’s efforts to prioritize its existing franchise network and enable their growth. Jersey Mike’s recent growth landed the brand the #1 ranking on Franchise Times‘ 2017 Fast & Serious list, naming the company the smartest-growing brand in the industry.

“Coupled with our strong franchise development pipeline, the exceptional success we experienced in 2017 has positioned Jersey Mike’s for continued growth in 2018, and we look forward to accelerating this momentum and continuing to take the brand to new heights,” said Jones.

This year, the fast casual sub sandwich franchise plans to open 200 restaurants nationwide and currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City, among others. Jersey Mike’s is aiming to have more than 2,000 stores open nationwide by 2020. The company is also placing a focus on its nontraditional development and aggressively seeking to expand its presence in in major airports, universities and sporting venues throughout the country.

Jersey Mike’s is currently seeking qualified single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.jerseymikes.com/franchise or call 732-292-8272.

About Jersey Mike’s

