Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Unveils New Co-Branded Concept in Tampa Bay

Florida-based Italian Ice franchise to open first compact footprint location

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice , a Florida-based franchise, is rolling out a co-branded concept in its effort to bring its tasty frozen treats to the Southern U.S. The Florida favorite is expanding its Tampa Bay area footprint to the city of Riverview and will be opening its first ever Jeremiah’s co-branded convenience store location within Tuva Food Hall on June 9.

The co-branded model allows current and prospective franchisees the flexibility to invest in Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in a way that works best for their needs. The built-in flexibility of the co-brand model will allow the brand to grow in a wide variety of markets and available footprints. In as little as 175-250 sq. ft., guests can expect Jeremiah’s engaging staff serving all of Jeremiah’s classic flavors and treats, including the Gelati, their signature menu item that layers any of their 40+ Italian Ice flavors with their rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream will be made on location using Jeremiah’s proprietary recipes created by Founder and CEO Jeremy Litwack himself.

“Jeremiah’s is the perfect concept for an adaptable space like Tuva Food Hall,” said Co-Chief Development Officer Cameron Cummins. “We want to ensure that we’re giving our franchise partners the tools to make them as successful as possible. The ability to create a full service Jeremiah’s in a little as 175-250 sq. ft. is a clear way to do so. It turns what once was blank space into additional revenue opportunity.”

Located at 8624 U.S 301 in Riverview, the first of three new locations is owned and operated by Divyesh Patel and his business partners who also own and operate several other businesses throughout the area. Patel and his team envisioned a true neighborhood center for this project, which includes Tuva Food Hall, an upscale convenience store and gas station as well as the first co-branded Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

“Jeremiah’s was the missing piece to our concept,” Patel said. “We wanted to create a one-stop-shop for families in the surrounding communities, and Jeremiah’s is a family-first brand. It was a perfect fit for our vision, and we are excited to bring such a well-loved brand to Riverview. We can’t wait to start serving up treats to everyone.”

Founded in 1996 and franchising since late spring of last year, Jeremiah’s frozen treats have swept across Florida and gained a loyal customer base. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah’s Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations.

“When we realized we could create a version of our stores that would give prospective franchisees true flexibility, we knew it was a step in the right direction,” added Jeremiah’s Founder and CEO Jeremy Litwack. “Working with Divyesh on his vision for a neighborhood center allows us to be a gathering place in the community and helps us continue our mission of sharing our Italian Ice with future guests.”

The opening of the new location comes at a time when Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade. In the eight months since launching its franchise opportunity, Jeremiah’s has already awarded more than 100 franchises to more than 40 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The brand is on track to have 150 stores open or in development in the next two years.

Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the investment range to open a traditional 800-1,200 square foot location is $245,310 – $513,328. The investment range for a 175-250 square foot co-brand/kiosk franchise is $107,905-$207,090, which includes a $15,000 franchise fee.

For more information about Jeremiah’s, visit www.jeremiahsice.com .

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 23 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .