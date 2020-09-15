Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Serves Up Smiles in New Banks Food Hall

Florida-founded franchise continues nationwide expansion with new location in Columbus, Georgia

Columbus, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) While Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is well-known in its home state of Florida, the frozen dessert concept is about to make its first splash in Georgia on September 12 within the new Banks Food Hall, located at 1002 Bay Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus residents have been excitedly awaiting the opening of the food hall, an indoor and outdoor dining center featuring 10 permanent vendor booths, allowing for guests to enjoy a wide variety of food and beverage options. Banks Food Hall is set to include options where guests can grab a coffee, dinner, or drinks, but Jeremiah’s is encouraging everyone to leave room for dessert.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

This location is the first of three Jeremiah’s locations set to open in the Columbus area. The brand is excited to become a vendor in the Banks Food Hall because it is a great way to introduce Jeremiah’s to those who are not yet familiar with the Florida-founded concept.

“While Jeremiah’s wasn’t a brand we were previously familiar with here in the Columbus area,” said Dalton Pippins, who will be managing the new location, “it is really well-loved in its home state and after getting to know the brand and trying the product, I understand why. It’s delicious and has such a vibrant and fun atmosphere. We are excited to bring that same energy and the Jeremiah’s culture to Georgia for the very first time and to introduce local residents to the brand.”

Throughout the pandemic, the brand has placed their focus on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers at all times. The new location will open with stringent safety protocols and additional operational procedures in place to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

The opening of the new location comes at a time when Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade. In just under one year since launching its franchise opportunity, Jeremiah’s has already awarded more than 100 franchises to more than 40 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The brand is on track to have 150 stores open or in development in the next two years.

“We are opening in Columbus for the very first time, and we are excited that it is in partnership with this amazing food hall that local residents are excited about,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We can’t wait to be a part of this new gathering space and show Columbus what Jeremiah’s is all about.”

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With nearly 30 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide, initially focusing its growth efforts in the Southeastern states, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. Co-founded in 2018 by longtime franchise industry professionals Bryon Stephens and Cameron Cummins, PGP helps emerging franchise brands at their pivotal growth moment through experienced leadership, access to fundamental resources and day-to-day guidance. Jeremiah’s has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) to facilitate nationwide growth.

Contact:

Sarah Richter

Franchise Elevator PR

224-698-0082

srichter@franchiseelevator.com

The post Jeremiah's Italian Ice Serves Up Smiles in New Banks Food Hall first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.