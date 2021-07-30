Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens Newest Location in Cypresswood

Premier family-friendly staple continues its expansion in The Lone Star State

Cypresswood, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats at its newest location in Cypresswood. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located in Cypress Green Plaza at 210 Cypresswood Dr. Suite 400 and is slated to open in mid-August. It will be owned and operated by Cypresswood local Joseph Pina.

This is the first location Pina will be opening in the Cypresswood area, with another slated to open in Elyson later this year and the potential for three more in the near future. The Cypresswood location will offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating, a walk-up window, a drive-thru, 3rd party delivery options and a bright, inviting environment with a hand-painted mural showcasing local features.

With a family history of successful franchise ownership, Pina was first introduced to the Jeremiah’s concept when a friend told him about the long lines always visible outside the original Jeremiah’s location in Orlando. Pina was then inspired to replicate that same excitement and positive energy the brand is famous for by bringing Jeremiah’s to his home community of Cypresswood.

“I am thrilled to open a Jeremiah’s location in the same community where I was born and raised,” said local owner Joseph Pina. “We aim to establish a strong relationship between our new business and the local community and create an atmosphere where Jeremiah’s frozen treats can be enjoyed like they are supposed to.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Pina said he is looking forward to partnering with local charitable organizations, churches, schools and business to make a positive impact in the Cypresswood community.

The opening of the Cypresswood location marks the next step in the brand’s continued expansion throughout Texas. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com , or email JPina@jeremiahsice.com .

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

