Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens Newest Location in Columbus

Columbus, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats at its second Columbus location. Slated to open on May 18, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located in Bradley Park Crossing at 1635 Whittlesey Rd.

Featuring both indoor seating and an outdoor patio, the new Jeremiah’s location will also display three colorful murals depicting Columbus, “The Fountain City.”

“The Jeremiah’s brand feels at home here in Columbus and we are excited to be opening up our new Bradley Park location,” said District Manager Dalton Pippins. “To continue serving the best frozen treats around to such a wonderful community makes us proud in what we do.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

This newest Columbus location comes during a time of rapid, continuous growth for the Jeremiah’s brand. It has previously opened a local Banks Food Hall location and intends on opening a third in the near future. The brand also has plans for its Columbus locations to play an active part in the local community.

“We could not be happier to establish a firmer presence here in Columbus,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We look forward to continue spreading the vibrant and colorful energy of the Jeremiah’s brand here at a local level.”

The opening of the second Columbus location marks a milestone in the continued expansion of Jeremiah’s throughout Georgia. The brand intends on opening up a third Columbus location in the near future. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com or call (706) 449-0848.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

