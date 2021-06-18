Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens Newest Location in Bradenton

Premier family-friendly staple continues its Sunshine State takeover

Bradenton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Bradenton, announcing the brand’s first location to open in the area. Slated to open in late-June, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located in West Bradenton at 2525 Manatee Ave . The location will be owned and operated by Steve and Lisa Mountcastle and their son and his wife, Jake and Lauren Lopez.”

The first of three locations the business owners intend on opening throughout the Bradenton and Sarasota areas, the new Bradenton location was built on a renovated bank site. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice offers guests two walk-up windows, outdoor patio seating, a drive thru and has plans for 3rd party delivery in the near future.

As an experienced self-employed businessman, Steve Mountcastle was attracted to the Jeremiah’s business model by the quality of its frozen treats and the brand’s involvement in community outreach.

“The Jeremiah’s brand itself offers such a high-energy and fun customer experience to its guests that we just had to become involved with the business,” said Steve Mountcastle. “We are so excited to open the brand’s newest location in Bradenton to share the Jeremiah’s experience here with our neighbors, friends and community.”

Growing up in Orlando a few minutes from the original Jeremiah’s location, Jake Lopez was able to experience how the Jeremiah’s brand played an active role in local community involvement. He now aims to use his new business to create the same sense of community he experienced as a kid.

“Jeremiah’s was always present at community events and was an amazing role model business for us growing up,” said Jake Lopez. “We want to stay true to its legacy and currently have plans to involve our business in places like local high schools, churches, animal shelters, athletic organizations and even see ourselves becoming involved in beach cleanup initiatives.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

The opening of the Bradenton location marks the next step in the brand’s continued takeover of its home state of Florida. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com or call (941) 900 2755.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens Newest Location in Bradenton first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.