Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be treating South Florida residents with the extra sweetness they’ve been needing, with its new Pembroke Pines location, opening Tuesday, April 20th. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 15820 Pines Blvd. , within the Fountain Square Plaza.

Owners and husband and wife duo, David Hung and Johanna Tung, with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Pembroke Pinesthe help of successful restauranteurs, Jimmy Tung and Johnny Tung of the Bento Group plan to take the South Florida market by storm, Pembroke Pines being the first of 18 locations they have planned. Being the hottest new franchise, their goal is to bring the COOLEST treats to South Florida. They are slated to open three to four Jeremiah’s locations per year.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is more than a business venture for David and Johanna. In fact, the two went on one of their first dates at the Jeremiah’s Ice of Winter Park location and fell in love with the brand ever since… A true Jeremiah’s love story. Their fond memories and passion for Jeremiah’s Ice has motivated them to align their lives with the brand through the opening of multiple locations, so others can create happy memories of their own.

“It’s our mission to share this amazing concept with the community. We’re so eager to give our employees and staff the opportunity to fully embrace entrepreneurship,” said Hung. “Not only do we strive to help our employees succeed in a work setting, but we want to see them have a positive impact within their community.”

Each Jeremiah’s location prides itself on having a fun atmosphere with bold and vibrant décor, offering over 40 flavors of refreshing Italian Ice and their indulgent Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of their smooth Italian Ice swirled with rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream, offers limitless flavor combinations and is the star of the menu. The Pembroke Pines location provides the guests and the community with flavorful experiences that allows them to get their frozen treats quickly and with the recommendation to savor it slowly.

“We put a huge emphasis on giving back to the community by sponsoring school events through our Ice Nights – where we donate a portion of our sales to support a local school organization,” said Tung. “This is what we find to be most rewarding.”

The opening of the new Pembroke Pines location is a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Jeremiah’s. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com or call 754 888 9055.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

