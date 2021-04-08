Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Cooper City

Premier family-friendly Florida staple continues expansion in The Sunshine State

Cooper City, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping up its iconic frozen treats in its new Cooper City location which opened March 30. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 9630 Stirling Rd. #101 in a brand new shopping plaza called Cooper Square, located directly across from Cooper City High School.

The location has three service windows and outdoor seating to provide customers with friendly and efficient service. Third party delivery services are also offered so Cooper City residents can indulge in their tasty frozen treats at home.

“We are excited to be opening in the new Cooper Square and bringing Jeremiah’s fresh, young and vibrant energy to the area,” said one of the local owners, Matthew McMillan. “We cannot wait to get more involved in the community and continue Jeremiah’s culture of giving back. We would love to start hosting special events and “Ice Nights” for the high school to help support the students and their different organizations once we open.”

The Cooper City location is owned by Matthew McMillan and Aycan Lale. McMillan has 15 years of marketing experience and also spent two years in a rural Central American town as a former Peace Corps. Volunteer. Lale has over 20 years of hospitality and marketing experience, including the cruise ship industry. Lale has international experience to draw upon, having worked all over the world in places like Turkey and Israel.

“I decided to become a local owner of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice because I thought it was one of the best opportunities out there, and this brand’s commitment to the safety of its staff and guests has showed me that I made the right choice,” said McMillan. “My daughter will also be working at our new location so it is one of my top goals to keep our location as safe as possible for everyone involved as we open and begin to serve the Cooper City community.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu. This location will follow stringent safety protocols and implement additional operational procedures to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

The new Cooper City location is the next stepping stone in Jeremiah’s Italian Ice’s continued expansion in South Florida.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Jeremiah's Italian Ice Opens New Location in Cooper City