Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Cedar Park

Premier family-friendly staple continues expansion in The Lonestar State

Cedar Park, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Cedar Park. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 700 E Whitestone Blvd .

Situated in the center of Cedar Park, conveniently close to local neighborhoods, shopping centers and restaurants, the new location offers its guests both indoor and outdoor seating, a party room and a bold, colorful environment for them to enjoy their tasty frozen treats.

Bringing Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Cedar Park is local husband-and-wife duo Bob and Terra Carilli. A technology entrepreneur and well-traveled individual, Bob Carilli was attracted to the Jeremiah’s business model by its clean, efficient operation and its ability to teach employees the proper people and work skills they need to grow as individuals. The first of three locations the couple plans on opening in the greater Austin area, they are now searching for ways to involve their business in the local community’s churches, schools and sports organizations.

“We are so happy to be bringing Jeremiah’s to the Austin area and offer our community the best frozen treats around,” said Bob Carilli. “The vibrant, eye-catching environment and the quality of our products is perfect in matching the growing energy of the local community.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu. This location will also follow safety protocols and implement additional operational procedures to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

“We never would have thought when we first visited Jeremiah’s in Florida in 2012, that we would one day bring the business back to my home state,” said Terra Carilli. “We now aim to turn our location into a local favorite by sharing the colorful and happy culture of the Jeremiah’s brand with our area.”

The opening of the Cedar Park location marks a stepping stone in the continued expansion of Jeremiah’s throughout Texas. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com or call (512) 986-6442.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 40 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens New Location in Cedar Park first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.