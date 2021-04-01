Florida’s favorite frozen treats brand planning major expansion in MS and LA

Covington, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice , the popular Orlando-based frozen treat shop is now bringing its beloved brand to Covington. The North Shore location, located at 71180 Highway 1077 , marks the first Jeremiah’s opening in the state of Louisiana.Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opens First Louisiana Location in Covington

Owner Lisa Rapson, alongside her daughter Lindsey and son-in-law Nick, will operate the Covington location and have plans to open additional locations in the near future. As an area representative for the Jeremiah’s brand, Lisa Rapson has committed to developing 20 locations across the North Shore and southern Louisiana; from Gulfport, MS west to Baton Rouge. With a goal of opening five of her own franchise locations over the next four years, Lisa is also seeking local entrepreneurs interested in opening up their own Jeremiah’s to comprise the other 15 locations within her target.

With a passion for hospitality and making people feel at home, Lisa Rapson’s dream of running a family-owned business began after her husband’s retirement from 22 years of Navy service.

“We absolutely loved the Jeremiah’s brand when we lived in Orlando and are thrilled to bring the concept to Louisiana,” said Lisa. “We’re excited to introduce the same quality product that Jeremiah’s is known for to our Covington residents, and are hoping to build a similar legion of die-hard fans as the brand has in its home state of Florida. It’s very special to us to bring a concept we loved into a family-operated business.”

Jeremiah’s frozen treats have gained immense popularity across the south, gaining loyal followings at each of their locations since its original expansion out of Orlando. Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice as well as Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of their Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of the menu. The Covington location is home to indoor and outdoor seating and plans to follow stringent safety protocols. With drive-thru service and plans for third party delivery options available in the near future, guests can enjoy their frozen treats with a peace of mind.

“We want people to think of our Jeremiah’s as the neighborhood ice cream shop,” said Lisa. “Our location is centered in the heart of such a wonderful community. With people already knocking on our door to see if we are open, we can’t wait to give them the frozen treats they have been waiting for.”

The opening of the new Covington location is a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Jeremiah’s. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com or call (904) 372-7087

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

