Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening Second DFW Area Location

Frozen Treats Franchise Concept Continues Rapid National Expansion into Lewisville

Lewisville, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Lewisville with the announcement of the brand’s newest location to open in the area. Slated to open in mid-May, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 980 W Round Grove Rd, Building B, Ste 200 in the Crest Center Shopping Center. The new shop will be owned by former Jeremiah’s Italian Ice employee Megan Bourke.

Originally from Jeremiah’s home market in Orlando, Megan worked at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice for two years while in college, starting as a Server and eventually moving up to a supervisor role. Bourke had been interested in franchising with Jeremiah’s for years, and after the brand announced the opportunity in 2019, she jumped at the chance to help the fan-favorite expand into the Lone Star state. This will be Megan’s second Jeremiah’s Ice location within the state of Texas, having already successfully opened a location in McKinney.

“I really enjoyed my time working at Jeremiah’s in college and I was looking for a way to get involved with the brand again,” stated Bourke. “The bond among the employees was very special and the brand’s dedication to providing a high quality, enjoyable experience for its customers was something I wanted to remain a part of. Being able to open my own Jeremiah’s store is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share Jeremiah’s delicious frozen treats and family-friendly environment with the Lewisville community.”

One of the things Megan enjoys most about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is the dedication to the communities that the brand serves. As the mother of two young children, Megan is looking forward to making her business a pillar of the local community. She is also excited to be a resource for her younger staff and to partner with local organizations for things like sponsoring youth sports and church groups. The opening of the brand’s newest location in Lewisville marks the next step in the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice expansion throughout The Lone Star State.

“We are extremely excited to further strengthen our DFW area presence with our new Lewisville location,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “We are proud to have franchise partners like Megan who bring extensive industry experience, and a passion for the brand to the table and are confident they will make their new shop a local attraction.”

For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com , or call (954) 532-5337.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With over 60 locations currently operating throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas with more states in the way, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Hunter Devereux

Franchise Elevator PR

914-486-0330

hdevereux@franchiseelevator.com

More from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening Second DFW Area Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.