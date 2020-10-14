Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening First Ocala Location

Orlando-based frozen treats franchise concept continues rapid expansion across the United States

Ocala, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Florida favorite Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is bringing its delicious frozen treats to its first Ocala location. While the brand’s nationwide expansion continues, it is also continuing to open new locations to serve up smiles throughout central Florida. The new Ocala location will be located at 2707 East Silver Springs Boulevard , and will begin serving up frozen treats on October 13.

“We are incredibly excited to share this Florida-favorite brand with the Ocala community,” stated Brandon Manly, one of the owners of iServ Ice, LLC, which has plans to develop at least 10 Jeremiah’s Italian Ice locations throughout central Florida. “Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base across the state, so we knew that the Ocala community would love our delicious and tasty treats.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been a Florida favorite since its founding in 1996. After launching its franchise opportunity in late spring of 2019, the brand garnered even more popularity as it began developing locations throughout Florida, but also in new markets across the country. At every Jeremiah’s location, customers experience the brand’s signature upbeat, family-friendly atmosphere and over 40 flavors of delicious, high quality Italian Ice and creamy Soft Serve Ice Cream. Jeremiah’s signature Gelati features a layered combination of Italian ice swirled with homemade soft serve ice cream, which offers customers a nearly limitless amount of flavor combinations.

“After learning of the Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, we knew that this was the perfect concept for us,” added Manly. “The brand’s company culture was a really exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our location, starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees. We can’t wait for the Ocala community to stop by and have the full Jeremiah’s experience.”

During these unprecedented times, Jeremiah’s wants to make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe, which is why the Ocala location will have a large outdoor patio where families can enjoy Jeremiah’s delicious treats. The new location will also offer customers the convenience of a drive thru, and is available for order on third party delivery apps as well. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeremiah’s has emphasized the importance of maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers while continuing to spread positivity in a friendly atmosphere.

While Jeremiah’s continues its Florida expansion, the brand is positioned to become the premier frozen dessert franchise concept of the new decade.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Southern Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising virtuosos who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to unprecedented, award-winning growth. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

Contact:

Charlie Jones

Franchise Elevator PR

847-239-8171

CJones@franchiseelevator.com

The post Jeremiah's Italian Ice Opening First Ocala Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.