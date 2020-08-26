Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening First Central Texas Location

Frozen treats franchise concept continues national expansion across the United States

Temple, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the premier concept in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its swift national expansion and is bringing its tasty frozen treats to their second location in Texas. The new location, slated to open September 1st, will be located at 254 Green Hollow Drive in Temple.

The location will be owned by Lynn Reichl, who has called the Temple area home for over a decade. After years of working a variety of jobs, Reichl and her husband opened their own shoe store & full-service foot care facility in the pursuit of their desire to help people who are looking to relieve pain or discomfort, but when researching their next business venture, Reichl knew she wanted to do something that would bring even more smiles to the community. In addition to their first location, the couple is interested in opening a handful of additional locations in Central Texas.

“I have always fondly remembered the moments my family would go get a frozen treat. I want to help families and people in this community get together and make those memories too,” said Reichl.

As a business owner in her mid-50’s Reichl is excited to embark on this new adventure with Jeremiah’s after working a variety of jobs. She spent years as a group fitness director and personal trainer, and even sold insurance too.

“When I visited Jeremiah’s HQ in Orlando to learn more about the brand I knew our philosophies matched. I can’t even describe it. I knew this was a match made in heaven,” said Reichl, “Jeremiah’s treats their employees golden so they will treat the customer with top notch service as well. I am excited to be able to mentor young people in the Temple area and already have a great team ready to go.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeremiah’s has emphasized the importance of maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers while continuing to spread positivity in a friendly atmosphere. Reichl’s new location in Temple will open with stringent safety protocols and operating procedures in place to support social distancing guidelines. The business will have a drive thru, a large outdoor area, and will also be offering treats through third party delivery services.

Founded in 1996 and franchising since late spring of last year, Jeremiah’s frozen treats have gained immense popularity across Florida and gained a loyal customer base in all of their locations. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream to create their famous “cool combos.” Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade soft serve ice cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations.

The continued expansion of Jeremiah’s in Texas comes at a time when Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade. In just under one year since launching its franchise opportunity, the franchise concept surpassed the 100 units awarded mark and is expecting an additional 224 units to be developed over the next several years through 8 new Area Representative partners across the country. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice locations are expected to be developed in new markets across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 27 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide. Initial expansion plans target the Southern United States, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

