Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Meets Customer Demands through Crisis

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While the current crisis has put a hold or delayed business plans for many, it hasn’t for the team at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice , a Florida-based franchise, who’s currently planning how the brand will come out of this crisis stronger than ever. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is grateful for the opportunity to continue to scoop up their tasty frozen treats in to-go format, often serving as a comforting and familiar bright spot in the days of their guests during these otherwise uncertain times.

The fluid nature of daily events and government recommendations has required the franchisor, more than ever, to stay true to their commitment to “Be Accountable” in all things, which very simply means that no matter what circumstances the brand faces, they adapt and do whatever is necessary to achieve their desired results. As such, the brand has pivoted both its store operations and Franchise Development efforts in order to continue to serve up its tasty treats to its loyal fans and track towards its goal of 150 stores awarded or in development over the next two years.

With an ever-changing situation, the safety of the company’s customers and employees remains, and will always be top priority. Jeremiah’s believes transparency is key with their staff and has continued to communicate with all employees throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, they have extended all PTO balances further into the year so that no one loses those hours.

“Many of Jeremiah’s guests continue to indulge in our tasty treats to-go as we offer a quick, affordable, and safe way to still treat themselves and their families in these uncertain times,” said Nicole Di Pietro, Vice President of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “As we get on the other side of this situation, we will continue to put our communities first and offer fun, vibrant treats at an extremely appealing price point.”

While Jeremiah’s is proud to be offering their treats through delivery and to-go options during these times, the brand is also anxious to welcome everyone back into its stores in the future, to innovate new menu items, and to continue its national expansion plan. In the interim, Jeremiah’s is excited to provide treats for carry-out and delivery to serve as a bright spot in their guests’ days. Jeremiah’s will continue to adapt and innovate to meet the demands of a continuously evolving situation.

As in any time of uncertainty, both challenges and opportunity await, however, Jeremiah’s and its franchisees remain cautiously optimistic. Jeremiah’s Franchise Development team remains engaged, continuing to assist franchisees at all stages of the development process as they seek to navigate the current landscape. The brand’s newly developed Virtual Discovery Days have allowed the team to continue to showcase the opportunity to interested candidates looking to own their very own Jeremiah’s. And in regards to those candidates that have already signed as franchisees, 2020 is still on track to be an exciting year for franchise growth as the brand continues to identify real estate opportunities across the southern US.

Founded in 1996 and franchising since spring of 2019, Jeremiah’s has expanded across Florida and gained a loyal customer base. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah’s Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations.

“During this time, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice can continue to be a shining light in the communities we are evolving in across America,” added Jeremiah’s Founder and CEO Jeremy Litwack. In the past year since launching the franchise opportunity, Jeremiah’s has already awarded more than 90 franchises to almost 40 franchisee groups, including their first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade.

