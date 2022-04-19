Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Leaps into Vero Beach

Experienced Husband-and-Wife Restaurant Duo Continue Expansion of Florida’s Favorite Italian Ice Concept

Vero Beach ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Vero Beach with the announcement of the brand’s newest location to open in the area. Slated to open in late April, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 5931 20th Street in the HomeGoods and Marshalls Plaza. The new shop will be owned by husband-and-wife duo – Frank and Diane Prokop.

This is the first location the two intend on opening in the area, with plans to open at least two additional locations in Port Saint Lucie West and Tradition in the near future. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating and 3rd party delivery services in the upcoming months. The shop’s location makes it a perfect family-friendly destination for local residents looking to enjoy a frozen treat of the highest quality.

Frank, an Orlando native and Jeremiah’s connoisseur, has been a fan of the brand since their opening in 1996. Diane fell in love with the Italian Ice concept on a visit to Frank’s parent’s house where his mother suggested taking her out to her favorite dessert place, Jeremiah’s.

Since then, the Prokop’s have had a special place in their heart for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice as it has become a priority for their family to visit on every trip to Orlando. The two have over 50 years of combined restaurant experience and are excited to bring a staple within their family to their own community in Vero Beach.

“On one of our many trips to Jeremiah’s, Diane and I heard they were franchising and decided to indulge in this awesome opportunity as we knew it was meant to be for our family,” said Frank. “We can’t wait to bring a staple and tradition of our family to our local community in Vero Beach and be able to create new memories.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offer nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“We chose Jeremiah’s as our choice of business for two reasons: “An Amazing Product and a People Focused Culture,”” said Diane. “We not only wanted an amazing product but we also wanted a brand that we can easily connect with. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is a brand that is vibrant, fun and full of energy focusing on brightening people’s day.”

The Prokop’s say they are currently working to establish partnership opportunities with local schools, churches, and community organizations. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Vero Beach is still growing its team and looking for high-energy and high-quality employees. The opening of the brand’s newest location in Vero Beach marks the next step in the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice expansion throughout The Sunshine State. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com .

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With over 60 locations currently operating throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas with more states in the way, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

