Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Leaps into North Melbourne

Space Coast Family Opens Florida’s Favorite Italian Ice Concept in Their Home Community

Melbourne, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will soon be scooping up its iconic frozen treats in North Melbourne with the announcement of the brand’s newest Space Coast location. Slated to open on Feb. 8, the new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be located at 5555 N. Wickham Rd. in Crossroads Village, right next to PNC Bank. The new shop will be a true family business owned by Melbourne locals, Randy and Shena Baez, along with their daughter, Stormi Harrison.

This is the first location the family intends on opening in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future. The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating, a drive-thru and 3rd party delivery services in the upcoming months. The shop’s location makes it a perfect family-friendly destination for local residents and military servicemembers, with special discounts available for all military guests.

With previous entrepreneurial experience owning and managing several local pharmacy operations, Randy and Shena Baez became invested in the Jeremiah’s brand after being impressed by its company culture. The brand’s core values aligned perfectly with the couple’s passion for leadership and shaping future business leaders. Once opened, they aim to make their new Jeremiah’s location a true role model business in the community.

“When we owned our pharmacies, we truly enjoyed helping improve the lives of others by providing them with the medications they needed,” said Randy Baez. “Now, we look forward to bettering our community in a different way, by providing our new guests with prescriptions for the soul and offering them the best frozen treats available.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“The Space Coast is a natural destination for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “The beautiful beaches and warm-hearted members of the community make it a perfect home for our brand.”

Randy and Shena say they are currently working to establish partnership opportunities with local schools, first responders, and community organizations. They want their new business to have a lasting, positive impact on the Melbourne community.

“We love how the Jeremiah’s brand encourages active local involvement,” said Shena Baez. “We can’t wait to strengthen our bonds with the community of North Melbourne.”

The opening of the brand’s newest Melbourne location marks the next step in the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice expansion throughout The Sunshine State. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com , or call (321) 233-3764.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 60 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Leaps into North Melbourne first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.