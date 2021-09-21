Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Leaps into Boynton Beach

Family-Run Business Aims to Become a New Local Favorite

Boynton Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now scooping up its iconic frozen treats in Boynton Beach with the announcement of the brand’s first location in the area.

The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is located at 1760 N. Congress Ave. at Renaissance Commons, just across the street from Boynton Beach Mall. It is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jose Bermudez with his wife, Wanda, and four daughters.

This is the first location Bermudez has opened in the area, with two other locations scheduled to open in Wellington and Lake Worth in the near future. The new corner suite location offers guests indoor seating, outdoor patio seating and a walk-up service window. Third party delivery and carryout options are also available.

Working as an entrepreneur for most of his professional career, Bermudez was drawn to the Jeremiah’s business model by the consistency and high-quality of the brand’s products and positive energy its shops bring to local communities.

“Our new location is a true family-owned business and we tend to each one of our guests the genuine and vibrant way they deserve,” said local owner Jose Bermudez. “Actually, my wife and I first met in an ice cream parlor, so now working alongside her providing our local community with the best frozen treats around makes us feel a certain ‘full circle’ vibe.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant, bold colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Bermudez detailed that he is currently working on partnerships with local schools, churches and community organizations throughout Boynton Beach and wants to use his new business to make a positive difference.

“We truly believe in the Jeremiah’s brand and everything it represents,” said Bermudez. “We aim to make our new shop a local favorite and carry on the already amazing legacy of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

The opening of the Boynton Beach location marks the next step in the brand’s continued expansion throughout the Sunshine State. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com , or call (561) 286-3370.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 50 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

