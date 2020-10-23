Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Expanding Volusia County Presence with New Location

Orlando-based franchise to open new Ormond Beach location this fall

Ormond Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Family-friendly staple Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is bringing its iconic frozen treats to a new community in its home state of Florida this month. The new Ormond Beach location, located at 162 S. Nova Road , will be opening its doors Tuesday, October 27th, at noon to serve up smiles on Florida’s east coast.

The Ormond Beach location is the first of three locations that local franchisees Hayden Boyd, Glenn Repple, and Bryan Repple will be opening. At age 21, Boyd is the youngest franchisee in Jeremiah’s network, but his niche background of experience makes him a perfect franchisee. Boyd first got involved with Jeremiah’s while managing for Spectra Food and Beverage at the University of Central Florida and Exploria Stadium. He had always noticed the long line at Jeremiah’s and wanted to see the brand sell their ice at the university’s stadium. After creating a partnership there, he fell in love with the brand and decided to open up a location of his own. Hayden met Glenn through their weekly bible study, and Glenn got his son, Bryan, involved to make their team a trio.

“We decided to come together to open our own business because we really believe in the brand,” said Boyd. “Jeremiah’s creates such a positive and welcoming atmosphere, which is what I think everyone needs right now. As business owners, we are really excited not only to spread joy in the community, but invest in our employees and build up a strong and supportive community.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

Throughout the pandemic, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has placed their focus on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers at all times. The new location will open with stringent safety protocols and additional operational procedures in place to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

This location will be the second Jeremiah’s in Volusia County, with another store already open in Daytona Beach. The trio is looking at other cities nearby, including New Smyrna and Port Orange for their future locations. They believe that Jeremiah’s’ family friendly culture is perfect for these beachside communities that focus on fun, family, and great memories.

“Hayden, Glenn, and Bryan embody what it means to be a part of the Jeremiah’s family,” said Jeremy Litwack, founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. “Their excitement to give back to the community and serve as mentors to their employees makes us confident that they are going to be strong leaders in the Ormond Beach community. We can’t wait to see all of the amazing things they do as they introduce our concept to the area.”

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States, with an initial focus on Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, New Mexico, Nevada, and Mississippi

