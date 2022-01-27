Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Continues Rapid Expansion in Texas

Orlando-based frozen treats franchise gets even sweeter with new area representative deal

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category-continues its rapid expansion across the nation, serving customers one Gelati at a time. QSR’s newest frozen force has inked an area representative deal for a total of 50 locations across Texas, within the DMA’s of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Sherman – with its newest locations in Lewisville, Melissa and Burleson slated to open in 2022. This is in addition to the six Jeremiah’s already opened and operating across Texas and additional franchise locations planned for Katy, Cypress, Killeen, Frisco, Pflugerville, Conroe, and Leander as well.

Jeremiah’s newest area representative, Dallas Ice AR, LLC, is owned and operated by iServ, Ice LLC. iServ is already familiar with the Jeremiah’s brand as they currently have four Jeremiah’s operating in Florida with expansion plans in both the Lonestar and Sunshine states.

“We are incredibly excited to share this Florida-favorite brand with the Dallas community,” stated Brandon Manly, one of the owners of iServ Ice, LLC. “Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has an extremely large and loyal fan base in Florida, and it continues to grow in Texas. The brand’s company culture is a really exciting factor for us, and the experience that our guests have when they come to our locations, starts with how Jeremiah’s treats and trains their employees. We can’t wait for Texans to stop by and have the full Jeremiah’s experience.”

Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah’s Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah’s franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling.

“We are so happy to see our close-knit family expand in 2022, and Texas is the perfect place to do it,” said CEO and Founder, Jeremy Litwack. “As I look back on the last 25 years, I can honestly say I am humbled to be where we are today. We are incredibly honored that the iServ Team has embraced our culture, brand and product with such passion and dedication as to take this next step with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. Being one of our strongest operators in the Florida market, we feel confident in their efforts to lead the charge into the Dallas area. We are extremely excited for them to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with the new franchise owners that the iServ team will be developing and supporting.”

Jeremiah’s is showing no signs of slowing down, awarding 225+ franchise units across more than 90 franchise groups since its launch in 2019 and projecting an additional 45 units open by year’s end 2022.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 60 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Continues Rapid Expansion in Texas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.