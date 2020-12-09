Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Continues Expansion in Volusia County

Orlando-based franchise to open new locations in December

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Family-friendly staple Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is bringing its iconic frozen treats to two new communities in its home state of Florida in December as the franchise continues to expand rapidly across the United States. The new DeLand and Orange City franchise locations will be opening their doors to serve up smiles and to usher in a year of continued growth for the brand.

The Orange City franchise location, owned by Josh Fogarty and Dean Rosenburg, plans to open in mid-December at 902 Saxon Blvd. Suite 103 near Five Guys. The location will have a walk up window, patio to sit on, and indoor seating too. The DeLand franchise location, owned by Chris Bartholet, will open up in late-December at 2369 South Woodland Blvd. near Publix. The location will have outdoor seating availability as well. Both locations will be utilizing third party delivery services so the community can get their favorite treats at their convenience.

“We cannot wait to open our doors,” said Orange City franchisee Josh Fogarty. “Jeremiah’s creates a culture of community giveback and it’s exactly what we want to do for our area first responders, schools, and area charity organizations. As business owners, we are really excited to spread joy in our community, but also to help expand the Jeremiah’s brand across Florida.”

Throughout the pandemic, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has placed their focus on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers at all times. The new locations will open with stringent safety protocols and additional operational procedures in place to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

“We are focused on creating smiles in our community especially during these unprecedented times and are ready to be a positive light for Volusia County,” said DeLand franchisee Chris Bartholet.

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

These locations will be the third and fourth Jeremiah’s in Volusia County, with Ormond Beach opening recently in October, and another store already open in Daytona Beach.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States, with an initial focus on Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, New Mexico, Nevada, and Mississippi Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising virtuosos who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to unprecedented, award-winning growth. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of expert financial, growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value and grows small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. For more information, visit https://jeremiahsice.com .

Contact:

Cody O’Hara

Franchise Elevator PR

859-547-7010

cohara@franchiseelevator.com

The post Jeremiah's Italian Ice Continues Expansion in Volusia County first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.