Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Brings Iconic Treats to Tennessee

Local Couple to Open Florida’s Favorite Frozen Treat Shop in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the Orlando-based Italian ice franchise known for its iconic frozen treats, is proud to announce the opening of the brand’s first location in Tennessee. The new shop will be open for business in early June and will be located at 3242 Memorial Blvd.

This new location will be owned and operated by local couple Angie and Denny Axman. Susie Tuggle will serve as the location’s general manager and assist with daily operations. The Axman family’s desire to own a Jeremiah’s location grew after a trip to Florida, where Angie was thoroughly impressed with the brand’s products and atmosphere. She and her husband jumped at the chance to open a location of their own when the company first announced franchising opportunities in 2019. They currently have plans to bring two additional locations to the Murfreesboro area in the near future.

A middle Tennessee native, Angie Axman is particularly excited to become involved in the Murfreesboro community and has begun contacting local schools and churches to establish future partnerships.

“I truly admire everything Jeremiah’s stands for,” says Angie. “The brand’s family-friendly atmosphere and their dedication to serving communities, while providing a high-quality and enjoyable experience, is definitely something we want to be part of.”

The new shop will be located near a popular shopping area and will have both indoor and outdoor seating available for guests, along with two walk-up windows. Guests can expect the brand’s upbeat atmosphere and vibrant colors when they visit the location. Over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice as well as Soft Ice Cream are available. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the brand to states such as Tennessee,” said company founder Jeremy Litwack. “We’re certain that the new location will be a success in the local community due to Angie and Denny’s passion and commitment to the brand.”

For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com , or call (954) 532-5337.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With over 68 locations currently operating throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana and Texas with more states on the way, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

Contact:

Gaby Benitez

Franchise Elevator PR

815-679-7809

gbenitez@franchiseelevator.com

More from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

The post Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Brings Iconic Treats to Tennessee first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.