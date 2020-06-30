Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Bringing Orlando Family Favorite to Naples

Naples, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is expanding to communities across the nation, the Florida staple is also making exciting developments in its home state, including Naples. The concept that has dominated the frozen dessert category in Orlando for over 23 years is turning its attention to the Naples area, with the first of 3 locations in the area set to open at 2405-5 Tarpon Bay Blvd. in North Naples on July 1.

All three Naples locations will be owned by the Frisone family, who moved to Naples two years ago because of the family-oriented community that the area offers. Nicholas Frisone, noted by his wife Renata as “Jeremiah’s #1 Customer,” was introduced to the brand when he attended the University of Central Florida for college. Since then, the couple and their parents, Laura and Vincent Frisone, have dreamt of opening up an Italian Ice shop of their own, and actually began drawing out their own plans to start a business when they got the call that Jeremiah’s was launching its franchise opportunity.

“We love their tasty treats, but what really sold us was the company culture,” said Renata. “Our community here in Naples is very family-forward, and Jeremiah’s is the perfect place for friends and families to have fun.”

The Frisone’s are excited to run their business on a personal level, with plans to host parties and activities to get the local community involved. Nicholas and Renata have an 18-month-old daughter, Natalie, who they are excited to raise within the Jeremiah’s culture. The family has built the location with a large outdoor space so that it is pet friendly and dogs can come in with their owners for a free treat anytime.

“We everyone to know that when you walk through our doors, you become a part of the family,” added Renata. “We look forward to supporting our local youth groups and our beautiful community that we are so proud to be a part of.”

Throughout the Covid-19 situation, the brand has placed their focus on maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers at all times. Accordingly, the Frisone’s will open with proper safety protocol and additional operational procedures in place to support social distancing. They are looking forward to holding a Grand Opening celebration once safe.

Founded in 1996 and franchising since late spring of last year, Jeremiah’s frozen treats have swept across Florida and gained a loyal customer base. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream to create their famous “cool combos.” Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade soft serve ice cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations.

The opening of the new location comes at a time when Jeremiah’s is poised to become the premier frozen dessert franchise of the new decade. In just under 1 year since launching its franchise opportunity, Jeremiah’s has already awarded more than 100 franchises to more than 40 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The brand is on track to have 150 stores open or in development in the next two years.

Including a franchise fee of $30,000, the initial investment for a traditional Jeremiah’s location ranges from $245,310 – $513,328. A kiosk/co-brand location includes a franchise fee of $15,000 with an initial investment range of $107,905 – $207,090.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®.

Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 23 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises nationwide, initially focusing its growth efforts in the Southeastern states, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .