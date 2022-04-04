Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Announces Rapid Expansion in Houston

New Area Representative Deal to Bring 40 New Locations to the Houston Market

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category – is pleased to announce the signing of a new 40-unit area development agreement for Houston and its surrounding areas. With five locations already open and operating in Katy, Richmond, Elyson, Cypress and Cypresswood, and an additional eight locations committed to by previously signed franchisees within the territory, expansion across the market is well-underway.

Jeremiah’s newest area representative, Alexander Development Group, LLC, is owned and operated by Sam Cleavenger. In addition to his area representative business, Sam is also targeting to open his own locations within the territory, with his first store slated to open in the community of Pearland by Summer 2022. With over 7 years of Jeremiah’s brand experience already under his belt, signing the area development deal was the culmination of a journey that started when Cleavenger first began working for the brand at the age of 16. Since then, he has worked as a prep, server, shift leader, food truck driver, assistant manager, general manager, eventually becoming the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice local store marketing manager, which focuses on building a relationship with the various communities each store is a part of. Cleavenger’s involvement played a vital role in the development of the quickly growing Jeremiah’s corporate structure and he is now excited to use his comprehensive experience and passion for the brand to help expand the concept in Houston.

“I believe in the Jeremiah’s brand and business model from top to bottom,” said Cleavenger. “This brand has always played a huge role in my life and I’m extremely proud to aid in its continued expansion. As the formal leader of our Local Marketing Team, I see a huge opportunity to give back to the local communities of Houston. Jeremiah’s has earned a reputation as a genuine and generous brand over the years, and we plan to exceed that expectation in the Houston Market.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent, high-quality Italian Ice as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, a synthesis of these two core products featuring layers of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream, offer nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu.

“We have had our sights set on expanding the brand in Texas for a while and Sam Cleavenger is the perfect person to do it,” said CEO and Founder, Jeremy Litwack. “His experience with our brand is unquestionable and his proven success in developing new locations and actively engaging with local communities speaks for itself.”

Showing no signs of slowing down and projecting 45 units to open by then end of 2022, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice views this Houston development deal as a next step in its continued expansion throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jeremiahsice.com .

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 60 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

