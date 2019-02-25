Jeong, ambitious new Korean restaurant from Hanbun owners, opening Friday in West Town

When I first met Dave Park and Jennifer Tran, the two were the only people behind the counter at Hanbun, a sleek food stall that served shockingly intricate Korean food. It was an odd place for the two, who are now engaged, because the stall was in the food court of the rather staid International Mall in suburban Westmont. They had both graduated from The Culinary Institute of America, and Park had worked at a series of progressive restaurants, including Alinea and The Aviary.

Yet Hanbun allowed the two the freedom to create a restaurant inspired by traditional Korean dishes cooked with a chef's eye for detail. After a series of rave reviews, including mine, for their cafe menu, the two launched an ambitious dinner tasting menu. In 2018, after a dispute with the landlord of the International Mall, they decided it was finally time to look for a full restaurant.

The two are seriously up-sizing with Jeong, a 40-seat restaurant in West Town they plan to open Friday.

Jeong is Park's grandmother’s maiden name, and it also means a deep emotional attachment in Korean. According to Tran, Jeong is pronounced like "chung." "Some people spell it jung," says Tran. "We spell it Jeong. That's how Dave's grandma spells it, and that's where his first food memories stem from."

While inspired by Park’s grandmother, Jeong will have a much different focus. "It's not going to be traditional Korean food," says Park, who was born in Korea and raised in New Jersey. "But it's taking a lot of those traditional flavors and reinterpreting them my way. A little bit more elegant and little bit more composed." Originally, the two had considered replicating both the more affordable lunch and the more expensive coursed dinner of Hanbun, but eventually decided that would be too much work. "We had to pick one concept to focus on," says Tran. "That was driving us a little crazy."

"This will be more in line with what we did at night at Hanbun," says Tran. Guests will be able to choose between a limited a la carte menu and a seven-course tasting menu.

Tran will step away from the kitchen to handle the front of the house. "It’ll be nice not to have to deal with the front and the back," says Tran. "This time around, we can focus on our roles. A little bit more structure is always nice."

The much larger space allows Park to tackle many dishes he could only dream of at the food stall. "I’m doing as much as I can," says Park. That includes the restaurant's own silken tofu and kimchi, which is made with cabbage, salted shrimp, daikon, scallions, chives, onions, garlic and gochugaru, the Korean red pepper flakes. Park notes that while these are very traditional ingredients for kimchi, a great version of the dish is more about how the ingredients are incorporated. "The salting process is the key for kimchi," says Park. "If it’s not salted properly from the beginning, the kimchi doesn’t turn out right."

While he's also interested in making his own gochujang, a Korean red pepper paste, the process can take years to do right. "It sometimes takes five to 10 years to mature properly," says Park.

One portion of the menu that Park is particularly excited about is the rice course. "I’ve been hesitant to put on a rice course, just because I was scared that it’s not cool enough," says Park. "But I was inspired when I was out West and a lot of restaurants were serving it. I thought, 'Maybe I can too.'" Discard any notions of a boring bowl of plain rice. Park cooks short-grain rice with Chinese pearl barley and a stock made of corn tea and kombu. "When that cooks up, the nuttiness from (the pearl barley) comes through, and the roasted corn gives it that super earthy aroma, almost like popcorn," says Park. The rice will be served with sliced duck and a seasonal kimchi.

Another dish he's excited to showcase is his take on Korean short ribs. Usually, this is a straightforward braised dish, but he plans to cook the meat, press it into a specific shape and then glaze it with the reduced braising liquid. It'll then be served on a brown butter carrot veloute sauce. "We are keeping everything boneless, so you can eat the entire thing," says Park. "It's a little bit more elegant, and more Western in a way."

The West Town building where Jeong is located used to house Green Zebra, but the space has been completely transformed. Much of the ceiling has been covered in burlap, which Park says echoes the look of houses in some Korean villages. For the light fixtures, Tran sent Dan Cordero (a lighting designer in Charlotte, N.C.) photos of traditional Korean metal bowls. "I asked him if he could make pieces inspired by (the bowls)," says Tran. "He did a wonderful job."

While Hanbun offered them flexibility, neither Park nor Tran is worried about the step forward. Tran can't wait to see what Park can do with the menu. "At Hanbun, we were running both menus, while being open pretty much six to seven days a week," says Tran. "Now Dave has time to focus and refine all the dishes that he has been wanting to, instead of having to prep for lunch, do lunch service, flip the room, prep for dinner, do dinner service and then clean."

The two were inspired by Hanbun's devoted followers. "We’ve been really lucky with all of our supporters," says Tran. "People have been reaching out about reservations for months now."

Reservations are now available on OpenTable.

Jeong is scheduled to open Friday. 1460 W. Chicago Ave., jeongchicago.com

