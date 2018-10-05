Jenner Tomaska is out as executive chef at Next

Jenner Tomaska, the executive chef of Next, is out at the Fulton Market restaurant. The story was first published by Eater.

Co-owner Nick Kokonas issued the following statement: “The Alinea Group and Jenner have parted ways.” He declined to comment further. Tomaska, reached by text message, would confirm only that he and the group “have in fact parted ways.”

Given the four-paragraph statement Kokonas issued announcing the departure of executive chef Dave Beran in 2016 (in which Kokonas called the departure “a bittersweet moment” and saluted Beran’s “leadership and spirit of culinary innovation and discovery”) and Beran’s eagerness to share the news about his upcoming project, the tight-lipped statements on Tomaska’s departure seem ominous.

Tomaska, who was promoted to executive chef following Beran’s departure, quickly established himself as a major talent with virtually unlimited potential. I recognized his work at Next with multiple four-star reviews, and he was a two-time finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef award (a national recognition for a chef age 30 or younger).

This article has been updated with confirmation of the news by Jenner Tomaska and Nick Kokonas.

