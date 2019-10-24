Jeffersonville BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar To Reveal New Rebrand and Complete Remodel

Restaurant will Celebrate With New Menu Items and Giving Away Free Pizza For a Year For One Lucky Winner

Louisville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (formerly Taphouse) recently completed a remodel on their Jeffersonville, IN location, and will be the first location to reveal the new look and name on Tuesday, October 22nd. The remodel and prototype includes all new décor and furniture featuring wood, metal, and brick textures and a refreshed BoomBozz logo. In addition to the décor, they added new audio/video enhancements including larger L.E.D. televisions to improve the game-watching experience. The dedicated entrance for takeout was also enhanced.

Starting October 22nd, the restaurant will also offer their new menu items including Tater Kegs- jumbo tater tots stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese, a larger sized pizza, cauliflower crust pizza, and seasonal pizzas. They will also feature new daily (see attached) and gameday specials for UK, UofL, IU, Purdue, and the Colts including $2 Talls (23 oz.) select beers, bucket specials, and $2 off snacks and shares. During that week, they will be offering Buy One Get One Free pizza on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

To go along with their new slogan, “Crafted For You,” Boombozz will also feature an updated cocktail and wine list.

BoomBozz is also excited to announce that they will be giving away a grand prize of free pizza for a year to one lucky winner. The contest will run for two weeks starting October 22nd, and the winner will be drawn on Monday, November 4th.

Contestants can enter to win on the BoomBozz Jeffersonville Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/boombozzjeffersonville/ .

“We are thrilled to launch our new rebrand that will elevate the game day experience for our guests. We know how passionate Louisville and Southern Indiana are when it comes to sports, and our team took great care to provide everything guests need to watch and get in on the action. The location has been re-imagined in order to accommodate better sightlines as well as provide optimal views of the added large screen televisions,” said founder and CEO Tony Palombino.

The Kentuckiana locations currently undergoing the remodel are Jeffersonville and the Highlands, and all future locations will be called Boombozz Pizza & Watch Bar. However, the company’s other locations will keep the name Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse, for now.

BoomBozz is a multi-award winner of Best Pizza including being named the best pizza by the Food Network; and was also recently named one of America’s Top 50 emerging restaurant chains by FSR Magazine. Since it first opened in 1998, it has expanded to nine locations regionally with new locations in Elizabethtown and Bellevue, Tennessee. BoomBozz is located at 1450 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, IN. For more information visit https://boombozz.com .

Media Contact:

Lynsey Trager

lynsey@lemonade-pr.com

859-421-0423