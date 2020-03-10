JCM Advises on 47-Unit Dunkin’ Deal With Additional Development Territory Rights

( RestaurantNews.com ) JCM Franchise Development (JCM) provides lead advisory services for a long time multi-unit franchisee client, Cafua Management Company (CMC), for the sale of 47 Dunkin’ restaurants in Southeast, FL.

JCM played an integral role in the transaction providing both M&A advisory services for CMC and debt placement services for the buyer, Southeast Enterprise Holdings, LLC (SEH). This combined collaboration resulted in the firm’s largest single transaction for an incoming franchisee in the state of Florida. In total the aggregate value for the transaction was $76,500,000. Northern Bank & Trust Company provided the credit facility for the 47 restaurant acquisition and they also provided a development line of credit for SEH’s additional territory rights for continued growth within the Southeast, FL region.

Over a period of almost two years, JCM led the facilitation, coordination, and ultimately the closing of a very complex transaction. “With a deal of this magnitude, there are many moving parts that demand excellence at every level to achieve a successful outcome” said Gary Joyal, CEO and Managing Partner of Joyal Capital Management. He further said, “I am extremely pleased with my team’s commitment to navigate through a deal that involved a very large geographic footprint. This type of thought leadership ultimately proved to be the driving force behind the successful outcome for CMC.”

Mark Cafua of CMC further added “The JCM team, led by Gary Joyal, delivered exceptional results at every level. We have a long standing relationship with JCM that spans decades. They are extremely committed to their craft and because of this they are able to achieve success where others may not. I look forward to many more years of collaboration with JCM as my portfolio continues to expand within Dunkin”.