JCJ Texmex, LLC Acquires La Finca Mexican Restaurants

Katy, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Multi-concept owner JCJ Texmex, LLC announced they will acquire two La Finca locations, assuring guests that they will maintain the same great staples that built the Tex-Mex restaurant’s legacy. Started in 1995, La Finca boasts locations in both Cinco Ranch, Katy and Fulshear, Texas.

La Finca is a Katy-based Tex-Mex comfort food restaurant that offers a wide-range of classic dishes, such as fajitas, nachos, tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas. Guests of the eatery can also enjoy a variety of fresh meats and seafood that add a hearty touch to any dish. La Finca is also known by professionals in the area for their enticing and inexpensive lunch specials.

About acquiring La Finca, Sam Elsaadi, Director of Operations for JCJ Texmex said, “I’m excited for guests to see the new life our company will bring to La Finca. Our goal is to maintain the fan-favorite timeless classics that made La Finca popular when it opened in the 90s. We’ll keep the original dishes the same, focusing on quality and freshness. Plus we’ll add new offerings to the menu, through limited-time-only features and events.” Elsaadi is excited about what La Finca can accomplish under his company’s leadership, and is looking forward to the growth of the La Finca Brand.

Elsaadi’s restaurant group currently owns “Houston’s Wing Joint” Big City Wings, which recently celebrated their 8th store opening. They also own Wings N More off of Highway 6 and West Rd. in Northwest Houston, as well as Mucho Mexico Restaurant off of I-10 and Wayside. With over 40 years in business, Mucho Mexico Restaurant is an authentic Mexican eatery with a diverse menu from a fresh oyster bar, cabrito to enchiladas. JCJ Texmex restaurants are known for serving the classics, made in-house with only the freshest ingredients. New and long-time La Finca guests alike can expect JCJ Texmex–armed with a broader reach and set of resources than previous owners–to elevate the restaurant to the same standards they implement across all of their concepts.

About JCJ Texmex, LLC

JCJ Texmex, LLC is a well-established Houston-based investment group. The company, founded in 2009, currently owns a dozen restaurants in the Big City Wings, Wings N More, and Mucho Mexico concepts.

About La Finca

La Finca is a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in 1995 in Katy, Texas. Serving the classic comfort dishes that makes the cuisine so popular, such as enchiladas and fajitas, La Finca delights guests with their colorful atmosphere, full menu, and friendly service. Currently La Finca has two locations one in Cinco Ranch in Katy, and another in Fulshear, Texas. To learn more about La Finca, visit http:// lafincamexicanrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Tracey Cleckler

tc@yousquaredmedia.com