JBF Rising Star chef headed to Chicago, bringing modern Israeli cuisine and more

Zach Engel, winner of the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef award in 2017, is headed to Chicago.

Engel, former executive chef at Shaya restaurant in New Orleans and currently culinary director at Alon Shaya’s Pomegranate Hospitality Group, announced he will leave that group at the end of September to begin work on a new restaurant in Chicago.

The restaurant, Galit (Engel’s daughter’s nickname, and the Hebrew word for “wave”), will open in early 2019 in Lincoln Park (2429 N. Lincoln Ave.), in the heart of the DePaul area.

“My wife, Meredith, and I have traveled several times to Chicago in the last few years to visit some of our closest friends,” Engel said in a statement. “We fell in love with the city and Midwestern values everyone seems to embody. We are enamored with the farmers markets, the architecture, and the sense of pride in the city itself. We are looking forward to moving our family to Chicago full-time this fall and calling the city home for good.”

Shaya was acclaimed for its modern Israeli cuisine; expect much of the same from Galit.

“I have spent the last decade of my career cooking and learning about Israeli food and other cuisines,” Engel said. “Galit will reflect my diverse culinary experiences, but also strive to embody who (general manager and partner Andres Clavero) and I are outside the kitchens we came up in — the dishes served on our family tables, the culinary experiences that have resonated with us, and the flavors that feel like home.”

“Chicago has a rich dining scene — there are culinary icons blocks away from storied hundred-year-old institutions, and everything ties back to the city’s immigrant and blue-collar roots. Nowhere else in America does there seem to be a more exciting place to cook,” he said. “We look forward to introducing Galit to Chicago, and hope to offer something as exceptional as the many remarkable restaurants that already exist in the Windy City.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Oriole, S.K.Y. collaborate on suicide-prevention fundraiser »

Is this Chicago's toughest reservation? Middle Eastern-style fare reigns at crazy-popular Aba »