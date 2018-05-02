Java and pie come together with Colectivo and Bang Bang collaboration

Looking for a “damn fine cup of coffee” and a slice of pie “that’ll kill ya”?

Colectivo Coffee and Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits are collaborating with two special-edition pies, available at Colectivo’s Logan Square (2261 N. Milwaukee Ave.) and Lincoln Park (2530 N. Clark St.) locations through June.

The toro espresso cheesecake ($5.50 a slice), which features Colectivo’s hand-roasted espresso toro, is a “silky” treat with a shortbread crust and topped with espresso grounds and caramel.

The choco chile pie (also $5.50 a slice) “marries Bang Bang’s commitment to Midwestern home-cooking with Colectivo’s long-standing love affair with the flavors of Latin America,” according to a press release.

This chocolate pie has swirls of cinnamon and chile with a sweet whipped cream and chocolate drizzle topping.

“We’ve been admirers of, and occasional over-indulgers in, Bang Bang’s food for years,” wrote Colectivo co-founder Lincoln Fowler in a press release. “Becoming neighbors in Logan Square felt like the perfect occasion to get creative and create something delicious together.”

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits’ owner Michael Ciapciak added, “We couldn’t have been more excited when Colectivo opened up the street from Bang Bang in Logan Square. We’re thrilled to be able to add to their offerings with unique pies that represent both businesses.”

The pies are crafted at at Bang Bang’s Logan Square bakery (2051 N. California Ave.). Bang Bang also has a Ravenswood location (4947 N. Damen Ave.).

Craving more sweets and caffeine? Check out the first-ever Wake and Bake Coffee & Pie Festival at Chop Shop & 1st Ward (2033 W. North Ave.) this Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The event is free, but register in advance at eventbrite.com.

