JARS by Fabio Viviani Signs Franchise Deal for all of Orange County

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) JARS by Fabio Viviani has announced the signing of a franchise deal for all of Orange County, California. The multi-unit Southern California deal comes on the heels of a 10-unit deal for Texas, as the celebrity chef-owned dessert concept continues to expand nationally.

Chef Viviani has partnered with Fransmart , the leading franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts into national brands, to accelerate growth of his first-ever dessert concept. The major California deal comes before JARS’ flagship Chicago location opens in Chicago in late summer.

“With its delicious offerings, simple operations, high profit margin and backing by an award-winning chef and hospitality executive with a portfolio of successful restaurant brands, JARS is proving it has the recipe to be the next big thing in the dessert space,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart.

JARS is a dessert experience unlike any other, including decadent treats from all over the world – served in eye-catching, single-serve jars. The rotating menu features nostalgically classic flavor combinations – like tiramisu, cannoli, fritters, pies, crusts and muffins – with the most creative and vibrant presentations.

The Nelms family, first-time franchisees, are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in finance and sales. “We were attracted to the JARS concept for many reasons including its innovative and delicious menu offerings and strong unit economics, but we’re most excited to partner with Fabio to bring his first-ever dessert concept to Southern California,” said Bethany Nelms.

“Orange County is an ideal market for the JARS concept, and I’m excited to work with such passionate franchisees to ensure that our first Southern California stores are an incredible success,” said Chef Viviani.

As JARS continues its nationwide growth, it is actively seeking franchises. For more information visit https://fransmart.com/jars/ .

About Fabio Viviani

Fabio Viviani is a celebrity chef, hospitality developer, restauranteur, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host. In 2005 he moved from Florence, Italy to the United States to expand his horizons within the hospitality industry. In 2008 he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted “Fan Favorite.” He subsequently returned to the Bravo network to compete on Top Chef: All Stars.

Since 2005, Fabio has opened over 40 different restaurants, bars and hospitality venues around the country. Today, Fabio is one of the industry’s most sought-after chefs and hospitality developer. With over 5 million meals served each year among his venues and growing, his company, Fabio Viviani Hospitality, is one of the leading restaurant groups in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.JarsByFabioViviani.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

For more information about JARS franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/jars .

