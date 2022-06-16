JARS by Fabio Viviani Inks Major Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Texas

Celebrity Chef Viviani expands Chicago-based dessert concept nationally

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) JARS , the highly-anticipated dessert concept from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani has inked its first multi-unit franchise deal that will expand its presence to 10 locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets. Texas-based, husband-and-wife franchisees Jason and Tejal Wible closed the deal ahead of the grand opening of JARS Chicago flagship location set for fall 2022.

“This multi-unit deal is an important milestone for JARS as we look to expand to hundreds of locations nationwide over the next several years,” said JARS founder Fabio Viviani. “With more multi-unit franchisee deals like the Wibles, people across the U.S. will have the opportunity to experience my first-ever dessert concept inspired by my travels across the world.”

In 2021, Viviani partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company known for growing emerging concepts into national brands – including Five Guys, The Halal Guys, QDOBA and more – to help accelerate JARS national expansion.

“I’m confident that this 10-unit Texas deal will be the first of many more major multi-unit deals for JARS as it’s an incredible franchise opportunity,” said Fransmart founder, Dan Rowe. “JARS has the winning formula to become the next big player in the fast casual dessert space – delicious offerings, simple operations, a high profit margin and is backed by an award-winning culinary luminary and operator with a portfolio of successful restaurant brands. It’s no surprise that JARS was able to sell a multi-unit deal before its first location has opened.”

JARS has reimagined classic dessert favorites like tiramisu, whoopie pie, red velvet cake and pecan pie into single-serve jars with highly-creative presentations from Viviani himself. JARS will feature more than 100 different desserts throughout the year including seasonal and limited-time offerings. The fast-casual dessert concept will leverage the latest technology and simple operations to produce its delectable, single-serving desserts, soft serve ice cream creations and coffee offerings without the need for a commercial kitchen.

For franchisees, JARS offers a hoodless/ventless concept that doesn’t require a pastry chef, strong unit economics including streamlined systems and low labor costs, simple operations and the backing of the Fabio Viviani Hospitality brand.

“JARS Sweets & Things is an innovative and super exciting concept with amazing?growth potential, and we are excited to be the first multi-unit franchisees to help build the brand nationally,” said Tejal Wible. “Desserts are?an incredibly relevant and timely category. After visiting with Fabio and witnessing his infectious passion and vision for the brand, we were sold. Plus, the desserts are?just delicious!”

JARS’ flagship location will open in Chicago’s West Loop this Fall with more locations across the country expected to be announced soon. For more information about becoming a JARS franchisee, please visit https://fransmart.com/jars .

About JARS

JARS is a high-volume, hoodless/ventless fast casual dessert concept leveraging the latest technology and labor-saving cooking techniques to produce high-quality desserts, shakes, and coffee drinks without the need for a commercial kitchen. Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani has combined his favorite desserts, the most creative presentation imaginable, his experience in executing restaurant concepts and his ability to create “Instagrammable” and viral food content. To learn more about the revolution in desserts, visit https://jarsbyfabioviviani.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Fabio Viviani

With 30+ years dominating the restaurant and hospitality industry, winning numerous restaurant awards, and becoming one of the industry’s most sought-after chef and hospitality developers, Along the way, Fabio shared his business and hospitality acumen through his appearances, both virtual and in-person, his award-winning cooking shows, four best-selling books and mentoring the next generation of industry leaders. To learn more about Chef Viviani, visit https://www.fabioviviani.com .

