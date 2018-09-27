Jared Wentworth leaving Mordecai, no plans announced
The end of the Chicago Cubs’ regular season this weekend also will mark the end of Jared Wentworth’s tenure as executive chef of Mordecai (in Hotel Zachary, across the street from Wrigley Field).
“Come say hi to me at my last days at Mordecai,” the chef posted on Facebook.
Wentworth earned a Michelin star for Longman & Eagle and Dusek’s Board & Beer restaurants, and had an impressive stint at the short-lived Trench, the re-concepted Trenchermen in Wicker Park.
Wentworth is keeping his next move under wraps for now.
“I’ll be taking a little time off to travel after the season,” he said. “It’s been great to be part of the building of Mordecai and to work with (owner) Matthias (Merges), but I have a great opportunity to build something with a dear friend of mine.”
