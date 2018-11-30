Japanese noodle bar coming soon to south Bethlehem

A taste of Japan is coming soon to south Bethlehem.

Rakkii Ramen Japanese Noodle Bar is expected to open within a few weeks at 328 S. New St., according to owner Marco Lu.

The menu is still being finalized, but Lu said prospective diners should anticipate a wide variety of ramen noodle dishes.

Lu spent nearly a year overhauling the space at South New and Rink streets with new flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and more, he said.

The 40-seat, BYOB restaurant will feature counter seating and low-top tables.

Rakkii Ramen’s focus on ramen noodle dishes will differentiate itself from other Asian restaurants in south Bethlehem, including U & Tea Authentic Chinese Food, Twenty Four East Bistro and the nearly year-old Shang Wei Szechuan.

Lehigh Valley ramen fans can currently satisfy their cravings at the nearly two-year-old Mister Lee’s Noodles in the Easton Public Market.

The eatery, the brainchild of chef Lee Chizmar and Erin Shea of Salisbury Township’s Bolete restaurant, serves both traditional and inspired takes on Japanese ramen dishes — combining “fresh ingredients, local inspiration and Japanese tradition” to form unique flavor combinations,” according to its website.

Stay up to date on Rakkii Ramen’s happenings via the business’ Facebook page, facebook.com/RakkiiRamenLV.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog