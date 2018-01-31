Japanese distillers turn to gin, and the results are complex, aromatic

Gin’s worldwide popularity has recently spiked, so it’s no wonder that Japanese distillers who once expertly flooded the market with premium whiskeys are trying their hand at gin. We tasted two that are available in the Chicago market — they are hard to find but worth seeking out.

Nikka Coffey Gin hails from an elite Japanese whiskey distillery in Sendai on the island of Honshu. The Miyagikyo distillery, established in 1969, is the second of the Nikka distilleries. Equipped with three types of stills, the artisans distill the spirit in three parts and then blend them later, an elaborate process that helps get the most flavor and aroma out of all the ingredients. Corn and malt are distilled in Coffey stills, continuous column stills imported from Scotland, while a mix of Japanese citrus and apples goes through a hand-fed coal pot still. More traditional gin botanicals like juniper and coriander, plus the native sansho pepper, are extracted in a vacuum still.

The result is a remarkable gin that is citrus-forward and fruity, with complex apple-y and floral notes and a menthol-like finish. Because of Nikka gin’s aggressive depth of flavor, it does best in simple, gin-forward cocktails, and many Chicago bars are presenting it as such. At Sable, Nikka gets paired with tonic in a generous Spanish-style gin and tonic, served in a goblet garnished with apple slices and Thai basil. RPM Steak features an elegant Nikka gimlet on its cocktail list, and Sushi San offers the option of spiking house-made rose hibiscus shrub soda with a shot of the high proof Japanese spirit.

Made at Kyoto Distillery since 2015, Ki No Bi Gin starts with a spirit base made from local rice, with unique native botanicals like yuzu, ginger, gyokuro green tea, shiso and the tongue-numbing green sansho pepper. Similar to the Nikka process, each type of botanical is extracted separately and then blended later. Although Ki No Bi’s aroma resembles that of a more classic style of gin, the flavor is delicate and herbal, the mouthfeel soft and rich. Industry vets Marcin Miller and David Croll founded Kyoto Distillery, the country’s first for craft gin, “to combine our love of gin and our obsession with Japanese culture,” says Miller, “to pioneer an entirely new category.” The premium, high-alcohol gin pleases both the Japanese and export markets.

Miller thinks Ki No Bi is best enjoyed “straight from the freezer in a naked martini with a yuzu twist.” If naked spirits are not your style, try it in a Gin and Sonic, in which half the tonic water is replaced with soda to lighten the drink and show off the clean Japanese-inflected flavors.

Lisa Futterman is a freelance writer.

