January 2021 Marks Fazoli’s Highest Sales Numbers in Brand’s 33-Year History

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain sees sales and traffic soar to hit all-time high in January with 22% and 18% increase year-over-year

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following eight straight historical months with double-digit month-over-month sales and traffic, Fazoli’s is continuing this monumental trend with January reaching the brand’s most successful month on record.

In January, the renowned, Lexington-based brand experienced an astounding 22% sales increase and 18% traffic increase compared to the year prior. Fazoli’s focus on providing a variety of fresh, delicious offerings at an incredible value remains a key driver of the brand’s success. Menu innovation continues to be a major focus and Fazoli’s kicked off the new year with the launch of its Lifestyle Menu, which features craveable keto and gluten-friendly dishes.

“In over 30 years of senior management and 20 years as a CEO, Fazoli’s January sales and traffic numbers are the highest I’ve experienced in my career,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “In the brand’s 33-year history, we have never closed a period with sales over 20% or traffic this high. It’s safe to say this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and our team. Taking it back two years, Fazoli’s is up 35% in sales over 2019. What we’re doing is very clearly working.”

Menu innovation and value have been instrumental to Fazoli’s achievements. In addition to the launch of its new Lifestyle dishes, menu offerings like Fazoli’s Super Family Meal, its 5 Under $5 promotion and the addition of wings (both on Fazoli’s core menu and through its new virtual wing concept, Wingville), continue to bring in consistently impressive results. While all three additions have proven to be significant sales and traffic drivers for the brand, the 5 Under $5 promotion has been one of the brand’s highest performing limited-time offers yielding over 10% incidence. The success of the Super Family Meal and 5 Under $5 promotion have shown that for Fazoli’s fans, delicious, high-quality food at an unbeatable value is paramount. Fazoli’s listens to its guests and delivers the food they crave how, when and where guests want it.

“Fazoli’s remains a leader in the industry with record-breaking sales because we truly offer something for everyone,” Howard said. “We listen to our fans and explore opportunities to create new items and add even more value, and it continues to pay off. And the best part is, we’re never done. We’re gearing up for a very exciting 2021with many more innovations up our sleeve. After such an encouraging opening month, I really can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for Fazoli’s.”

To learn about franchising for a record-breaking brand, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey at steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

