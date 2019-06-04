James Beard-winning owners of Parachute opening second restaurant, Wherewithall, this summer

Fresh off their James Beard Foundation for Best Chef: Great Lakes, the wife-husband duo Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark are opening a second restaurant, just a block away from the highly successful Parachute (3500 N. Elston Ave.).

Described as a “community-driven space,” Wherewithall (3472 N. Elston Ave.) will feature a four-course, prix-fixe menu in the evening, coffee and pastries in the morning and an a la carte menu at lunch. Initially, the restaurant, opening later this summer, will serve dinner only.

Wherewithall will occupy a rehabbed, turn-of-century space. The Charles Vinz design will include a full bar, outdoor courtyard and private dining room, as well as the main dining area. (Vinz also created the look for Parachute.)

The name Wherewithall is an acknowledgement of the accumulated support that allowed Kim and Clark to succeed in the Avondale neighborhood, and launch a second venture.

“Not only have all the people and experiences helped to create the means to get us to this point, but all of this contributes to the energy of the restaurant,” Kim and Clark said in a release.

