James Beard Foundation announces the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award

The James Beard Foundation will honor Jonathan Gold by renaming one of its prestigious journalism awards after the late Los Angeles Times restaurant critic.

The national culinary foundation, which awards prizes annually to restaurants, chefs, food writers and other industry players, announced this week that its Local Impact Award will now be known as the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award.

“Judges hope to discover and award new writers who are telling stories of their cities and regions, just as Jonathan continually shone a light on his beloved Los Angeles,” the foundation said in a statement.

Entries for the media awards are due Jan. 2.

Gold, a multiple James Beard Award winner, died July 21 from pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

