James Beard Foundation Announces 2019 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The James Beard Foundation announced today its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in advance of the 29th annual James Beard Awards. The prestigious group of semifinalists across all categories represents a wide collection of culinary talent, from exceptional chefs and dining destinations nationally and across ten different regions to the best new restaurants, outstanding bar, outstanding baker, and a rising star chefs 30 years of age or under. The full list of 2019 semifinalists can be reviewed at the end of the press release or directly at the James Beard Foundation website .

The Foundation will announce the final nominees for all Award categories during a press conference in Houston, hosted by James Beard Award–winning chef Hugo Ortega at his namesake Mexican restaurant, Hugo’s, on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. The event will take place at 9:00 A.M. CT / 10:00 A.M. ET and will be streamed live online (details coming soon on the Foundation’s website) and the nominees will be live-tweeted via the James Beard Foundation Twitter feed at twitter.com/beardfoundation .

Overview of Restaurant and Chef Awards Process

The James Beard Foundation holds an online open call for entries beginning in mid-October of each year. Entries received, along with input solicited from an independent volunteer group of more than 250 panelists around the country, are reviewed by the Restaurant and Chef Committee to determine eligibility and regional representation. Based on the results and eligibility requirements for each award, the committee then produces a nominating ballot that lists the semifinalists in each of the 21 Restaurant and Chef Award categories. The list of semifinalists is then voted on by more than 600 judges from across the country to determine the final nominees in each category. The same group of judges, which comprises leading regional restaurant critics, food and wine editors, culinary educators, and past James Beard Award winners, then votes on the nominees to select the winners. Tabulations to determine the nominees and winners are done by independent auditors Lutz & Carr. The governing Awards committee, board of trustees, and staff of the James Beard Foundation do not vote, and the results are kept confidential until the presentation of winners in May. James Beard Awards policies and procedures can be reviewed at jamesbeard.org/awards/policies.

2019 James Beard Awards

Restaurant and Chef Award Semifinalists and Award Criteria

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2018 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and hospitality, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Adda Indian Canteen, NYC

Andiario, West Chester, PA

Angler, San Francisco

Atomix, NYC

Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE

Bavel, Los Angeles

Bywater American Bistro, New Orleans

Canard, Portland, OR

Celeste, Somerville, MA

Chickadee, Boston

Elle, Washington, C.

The Elysian Bar, New Orleans

Folk, Nashville

Frenchette, NYC

Kyoten, Chicago

Larder Delicatessen and Bakery, Cleveland

Lineage, Wailea, HI

Majordomo, Los Angeles

Marrow, Detroit

Nyum Bai, Oakland, CA

Passerotto, Chicago

Petra and the Beast, Dallas

Popol Vuh, Minneapolis

Q House, Denver

Sawyer, Seattle

Spoken English, Washington, D.C.

The Stanley, Charlotte, NC

Suerte, Austin

The Surf Club Restaurant, Surfside, FL

Vianda, San Juan, PR

Outstanding Baker

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Umber Ahmad, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, NYC

Kim Boyce, Bakeshop, Portland, OR

Andy Clark, Moxie Bread Co., Louisville, CO

Evrim Dogu and Evin Dogu, Sub Rosa Bakery, Richmond, VA

Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery, Philadelphia

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, NYC

Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, Tucson, AZ

Naomi Harris, Madruga Bakery, Coral Gables, FL

Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery, Chicago

Maura Kilpatrick, Sofra Bakery and Café, Cambridge, MA

Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie, Detroit

Greg Mindel, Neighbor Bakehouse, San Francisco

Taylor Petrehn, 1900 Barker, Lawrence, KS

Alison Pray, Standard Baking Co., Portland, ME

Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, Kirkwood, MO

Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA

Kit Schumann and Jesse Schumann, Sea Wolf Bakers, Seattle

Debbie Swenerton, Black Bear Bread Co., Grayton Beach, FL

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Chris Wilkins, Root Baking Co., Atlanta

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Anvil Bar & Refuge, Houston

The Atomic Lounge, Birmingham, AL

The Baldwin Bar, Woburn, MA

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, Milwaukee

Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore

Columbia Room, Washington, C.

Dead Rabbit, NYC

Expatriate, Portland, OR

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

La Factoría, San Juan, PR

Leyenda, Brooklyn, NY

Lost Lake, Chicago

The Monarch Bar, Kansas City, MO

Monk’s Café, Philadelphia

No Anchor, Seattle

Old Lightning, Marina Del Rey, CA

Planter’s House, St. Louis

Saint Leo, Oxford, MS

Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta

Outstanding Chef (Presented by All-Clad Metalcrafters)

A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh, NC

Renee Erickson, Bateau, Seattle

Colby Garrelts, Bluestem, Kansas City, MO

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde, Chicago

Shiro Kashiba, Sushi Kashiba, Seattle

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco

Donald Link, Herbsaint, New Orleans

Margot McCormack, Margot Café & Bar, Nashville

Tory Miller, L’Etoile, Madison, WI

Maricel Presilla, Cucharamama, Hoboken, NJ

Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn, NY

Chrysa Robertson, Rancho Pinot, Scottsdale, AZ

Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR

Chris Shepherd, Georgia James, Houston

Ana Sortun, Oleana, Cambridge, MA

Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Washington, C.

Fabio Trabocchi, Fiola, Washington, C.

Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef (Presented by Lavazza)

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Jeb Breakell, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Ashley Capps, Buxton Hall, Asheville, NC

Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

Meg Galus, Boka, Chicago

Megan Garrelts, Rye, Leawood, KS

Zoe Kanan, Simon & the Whale, NYC

Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu

Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles

James Matty, Suraya, Philadelphia

Junko Mine, Cafe Juanita, Kirkland, WA

Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Pichet Ong, Brothers and Sisters, Washington, C.

Natasha Pickowicz, Flora Bar, NYC

Michelle Polzine, 20th Century Café, San Francisco

Rabii Saber, Four Seasons Resort, Orlando, FL

Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez, Bullion, Dallas

Laura Sawicki, Launderette, Austin

Whang Suh, Hen & Heifer, Guilford, CT

Cynthia Wong, Life Raft Treats, Charleston, SC

Outstanding Restaurant (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Balthazar, NYC

Bolete, Bethlehem, PA

Cafe Juanita, Kirkland, WA

El Charro Café, Tucson, AZ

FIG, Charleston, SC

Fore Street, Portland, ME

Jaleo, Washington, C.

Komi, Washington, D.C.

Marché, Eugene, OR

Nopa, San Francisco

Norman’s, Orlando, FL

North Pond, Chicago

O Ya, Boston

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston

Park’s BBQ, Los Angeles

Quince, San Francisco

Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

Sagami, Collingswood, NJ

SriPraPhai, NYC

Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur (Presented by Magellan Corporation)

A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Hugh Acheson, Atlanta (Empire State South, Five & Ten, The National, and others)

Paul Bartolotta and Joe Bartolotta, The Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee (Ristorante Bartolotta, Harbor House, Lake Park Bistro, and others)

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline, New Orleans

Richard DeShantz and Tolga Sevdik, Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, Pittsburgh (Poulet Bleu, Fish nor Fowl, Butcher and the Rye, and others)

Benjamin Goldberg and Max Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality, Nashville (The Catbird Seat, The Patterson House, Henrietta Red, and others)

Ruth Gresser, Pizzeria Paradiso, Washington, D.C. (Pizzeria Paradiso, Birreria Paradiso)

Martha Hoover, Patachou Inc., Indianapolis (Café Patachou, Petite Chou, Public Greens, and others)

Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)

Ed Kenney, Honolulu (Town, Mud Hen Water, Mahina & Sun’s, and others)

Brenda Langton and Timothy Kane, Spoonriver, Minneapolis

Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz, San Francisco (Mission Chinese Food, The Perennial, Commonwealth)

Akkapong (Earl) Ninsom, Portland, OR (Langbaan, Hat Yai, PaaDee, and others)

Ken Oringer, Boston (Little Donkey, Toro, Uni, and others)

Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC (The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco, and others)

Julie Petrakis and James Petrakis, Swine Family Restaurant Group, Orlando, FL (The Ravenous Pig, Cask & Larder, The Polite Pig, and others)

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others)

Ethan Stowell, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Seattle (Ballard Pizza Co., Bramling Cross, Cortina, and others)

Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi, and others)

Jason Wang, Xi’an Famous Foods, NYC

Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group, Philadelphia (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

Back Bay Grill, Portland, ME

Birrieria Zaragoza, Chicago

Brigtsen’s, New Orleans

Canlis, Seattle

Chef Vola’s, Atlantic City, NJ

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

The French Room, Dallas

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Chicago

Hugo’s, Houston

Kai Restaurant, Chandler, AZ

Kimball House, Decatur, GA

Mama J’s, Richmond, VA

Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier, Washington, C.

n/naka, Los Angeles

Peking Gourmet Inn, Falls Church, VA

Saison, San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Tony’s, Houston

Victoria & Albert’s, Orlando, FL

Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI

Outstanding Wine Program (Presented by Robert Mondavi Winery)

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Bacchanal, New Orleans

The Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis

Bar Marco, Pittsburgh

Benu, San Francisco

The Butcher Shop, Boston

Cote, NYC

element 47 at the Little Nell, Aspen, CO

Great China, Berkeley, CA

Davenport, Portland, OR

henry, Boston

Income Tax, Chicago

L’Oursin, Seattle

Lucky Palace, Bossier City, LA

Miller Union, Atlanta

Night + Market, Los Angeles

Ops, Brooklyn, NY

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse at the Galleria, Houston

Spiaggia, Chicago

Stems & Skins, North Charleston, SC

Tail Up Goat, Washington, C.

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

An Bui, Mekong and The Answer Brewpub, Richmond, VA

Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA

Rutger de Vink, RdV Vineyards, Delaplane, VA

Dave Green, Skagit Valley Malting, Burlington, WA

Deirdre Heekin, La Garagista, Bethel, VT

Nancy Irelan, Red Tail Ridge Winery, Penn Yan, NY

Drew Kulsveen, Willett Distillery, Bardstown, KY

Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver

Sean Lilly Wilson, Fullsteam Brewery, Durham, NC

Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC

Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA

Kim McPherson, McPherson Cellars, Lubbock, TX

Meredith Meyer Grelli, Wigle Whiskey, Pittsburgh

Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA

Jordan Salcito, Ramona, NYC

Mike Sauer, Red Willow Vineyard, Wapato, WA

Jeffrey Stuffings, Jester King Brewery, Austin

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME

Mhairi Voelsgen, broVo Spirits, Woodinville, WA

Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA

Rising Star Chef of the Year (Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Rachel Bennett, The Library, St. Petersburg, FL

Jay Blackinton, Aelder/Hogstone’s Wood Oven, Orcas Island, WA

Nick Bognar, Nippon Tei, St. Louis

Ana Castro, Coquette, New Orleans

Valerie Chang and Nando Chang, Itamae, Miami

Calvin Davis, Freshwater, Kansas City, MO

Alisha Elenz, MFK, Chicago

Evan Gaudreau, Renzo, Charleston, SC

Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, St. Paul, MN

Becca Hegarty, Bitter Ends Luncheonette, Pittsburgh

Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Irene Li, Mei Mei, Boston

Giselle Miller, Menton, Boston

Shota Nakajima, Adana, Seattle

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, C.

Ian Redshaw, Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria, Charlottesville, VA

Jonathan “Jonny” Rhodes, Restaurant Indigo, Houston

Samantha Sanz, Talavera at the Four Seasons, Scottsdale, AZ

Lena Sareini, Selden Standard, Detroit

Cassie Shortino, Tratto, Phoenix

Nolan Wynn, Banshee, Atlanta

Jonathan Yao, Kato, Los Angeles

Best Chefs

Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Thai Dang and Danielle Dang, HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen, Chicago

Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago

Norberto Garita, El Barzon, Detroit

Jason Hammel, Lula Café, Chicago

Brian Jupiter, Frontier, Chicago

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Anthony Lombardo, SheWolf, Detroit

Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis

Ethan Pikas, Cellar Door Provisions, Chicago

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske, Chicago

Iliana Regan, Kitsune, Chicago

James Rigato, Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI

Jose Salazar, Mita’s, Cincinnati

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago

Steven Oakley, Oakleys Bistro, Indianapolis

Genevieve Vang, Bangkok 96, Dearborn, MI

Jill Vedaa, Salt, Lakewood, OH

Kate Williams, Lady of the House, Detroit

Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

Sandeep “Sunny” Baweja, Lehja, Richmond, VA

Jamilka Borges, The Independent Brewing Company, Pittsburgh

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, C.

Erik Bruner-Yang, Brothers and Sisters, Washington, C.

Kristin Butterworth, Lautrec, Farmington, PA

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, C.

Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia

Randy Forrester, Osteria Radici, Allentown, NJ

Jerome Grant, Sweet Home Café, Washington, C.

Haidar Karoum, Chloë, Washington, C.

Matthew Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Dan Richer, Razza Pizza Artigianale, Jersey City, NJ

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Washington, C.

Kevin Tien, Himitsu, Washington, C.

Cindy Wolf, Charleston, Baltimore

Nobu Yamazaki, Sushi Taro, Washington, C.

Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, Pittsburgh

Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Dane Baldwin, The Diplomat, Milwaukee

Karen Bell, Bavette La Boucherie, Milwaukee

Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, St. Paul, MN

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO

Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis

Linda Duerr, The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS

Michael Gallina, Vicia, St. Louis

Nicholas Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO

Jonny Hunter, Forequarter, Madison, WI

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Lona Luo, Lona’s Lil Eats, St. Louis

Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis

Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak, Webster Groves, MO

Tim Nicholson, The Boiler Room, Omaha, NE

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis

Joe Tripp, Harbinger, Des Moines, IA

Ny Vongsaly, Billie-Jean, Clayton, MO

Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Cosme Aguilar, Casa Enrique

Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit

Rawia Bishara, Tanoreen, Brooklyn, NY

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy

Billy Durney, Hometown Bar-B-Que, Brooklyn, NY

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko

Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, Henry at Life Hotel

Sohui Kim, Insa, Brooklyn, NY

Josh Ku and Trigg Brown, Win Son, Brooklyn, NY

Angie Mar, Beatrice Inn

Kyo Pang, Kopitiam

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, Brooklyn, NY

Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, Uncle Boons

Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla

Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske, Wildair

Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown

Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito, Don Angie

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota

Helen You, Dumpling Galaxy, Queens, NY

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY State, RI, VT)

Unmi Abkin, Coco & The Cellar Bar, Easthampton, MA

Tyler Anderson, Millwright’s, Simsbury, CT

Hannah Black and Carla Perez-Gallardo, Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, Hudson, NY

Cara Chigazola-Tobin, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

Chad Conley and Greg Mitchell, Palace Diner, Biddeford, ME

Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth, ME

Vien Dobui, Cong Tu Bot, Portland, ME

Carl Dooley, The Table at Season to Taste, Cambridge, MA

Tiffani Faison, Tiger Mama, Boston

Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom, ME

Victor Parra Gonzalez, Las Puertas, Buffalo, NY

Seizi Imura, Cafe Sushi, Cambridge, MA

Evan Mallett, Black Trumpet, Portsmouth, NH

James Mark, North, Providence

Tony Messina, Uni, Boston

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki’s Sushi Bar, Rockland, ME

Benjamin Sukle, Oberlin, Providence, RI

Peter Ungár, Tasting Counter, Somerville, MA

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Best Chef: Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY)

Jose Chesa, Ataula, Portland, OR

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR

Laura Cole, 229 Parks Restaurant & Tavern, Denali National Park & Preserve, AK

Logan Cox, Homer, Seattle

Alejandro Cruz, Novo Modern Latin Table, Eugene, OR

Eric Donnelly, RockCreek, Seattle

Gregory Gourdet, Departure, Portland, OR

Eric Johnson, Stateside, Seattle

Taichi Kitamura, Sushi Kappo Tamura, Seattle

Ha (Christina) Luu and Peter Vuong, Ha VL, Portland, OR

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland, OR

Kristen Murray, Måurice, Portland, OR

Colin Patterson, Mana Restaurant, Leavenworth, WA

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR

Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle

Dave Wells, The Dining Room at Chico Hot Springs, Pray, MT

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland, OR

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, FL, LA, MS)

Lindsay Autry, The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach, FL

David Bancroft, Acre, Auburn, AL

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS

Bill Briand, Fisher’s Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina, Orange Beach, AL

Clay Conley, Buccan, Palm Beach, FL

Alex Eaton, The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson, MS

Jose Enrique, Jose Enrique, San Juan, PR

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans

Maria Mercedes Grubb, Gallo Negro, San Juan, PR

Michael Gulotta, Maypop, New Orleans

Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s Restaurant, Homewood, AL

Brad Kilgore, Alter, Miami

Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Miami

Matthew McClure, The Hive, Bentonville, AR

Alex Perry, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS

Jeannie Pierola, Edison: Food+Drink Lab, Tampa, FL

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s, New Orleans

Melissa Donahue-Talmage, Sweet Melissa’s Café, Sanibel, FL

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery, New Orleans

Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Rebecca Barron, St. John’s Restaurant, Chattanooga, TN

Jon Buck, Husk Greenville, Greenville, SC

Katie Button, Cúrate, Asheville, NC

Gregory Collier, Loft & Cellar, Charlotte, NC

Cassidee Dabney, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Steven Devereaux Greene, Herons, Cary, NC

Oscar Diaz, The Cortez, Raleigh, NC

Bryan Furman, B’s Cracklin’ BBQ, Atlanta

Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville

Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani, Asheville, NC

Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC

Joe Kindred, Kindred, Davidson, NC

Cheetie Kumar, Garland, Raleigh, NC

Jacques Larson, The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Island, SC

Dean Neff, PinPoint, Wilmington, NC

Ryan Smith, Staplehouse, Atlanta

Brian So, Spring, Marietta, GA

Julia Sullivan, Henrietta Red, Nashville

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Memphis

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, CO, NM, OK, TX, UT)

Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Kevin Binkley, Binkley’s Restaurant, Phoenix

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, Hell’s Backbone Grill, Boulder, UT

Bruno Davaillon, Bullion, Dallas

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye, Austin

Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie, Austin

Bryce Gilmore, Barley Swine, Austin

Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora, CO

Nadia Holguin, Roland’s Cafe Market Bar, Phoenix

Ronnie Killen, Killen’s Steakhouse, Pearland, TX

Kaiser Lashkari, Himalaya, Houston

Steve McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Trong Nguyen, Crawfish & Noodles, Houston

Jonathan Perno, Campo at Los Poblanos, Albuquerque, NM

Maribel Rivero, Yuyo, Austin

Regino Rojas, Purépecha Room by Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas

Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Phoenix

David Uygur, Lucia, Dallas

Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Best Chef: West (CA, HI, NV)

Genet Agonafer, Meals by Genet, Los Angeles

Reem Assil, Reem’s California, Oakland, CA

Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon, Santa Monica, CA

Chris Kajioka and Anthony Rush, Senia, Honolulu

Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA

Jessica Koslow, Sqirl, Los Angeles

Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco

Travis Lett, Gjelina, Venice, CA

Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles

Dominica Rice-Cisneros, Cosecha Café, Oakland, CA

Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA

Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco

Sheridan Su, Flock and Fowl, Las Vegas

James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA

Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma, CA

Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco

Kris Yenbamroong, Night + Market, Los Angeles

Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins, El Jardín, San Diego

About the 2019 James Beard Awards

The 2019 James Beard Awards celebrations begin in New York City on Friday, April 26, 2019, with the James Beard Media Awards, an exclusive event honoring the nation’s top cookbook authors, culinary broadcast producers and hosts, and food journalists that will take place at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers.

The events then move to Chicago, beginning with the Leadership Awards dinner on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at which honorees will be recognized for their work in creating a more healthful, sustainable, and just food world. The James Beard Awards Gala will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. During the event, which is open to the public, awards for the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories will be handed out, along with special achievement awards Humanitarian of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, and America’s Classics. A gala reception will immediately follow, featuring chefs and beverage professionals from across the country, all of whom are involved in the Foundation’s Impact Programs.

The 2019 James Beard Awards are proudly hosted by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association and presented in association with Chicago O’Hare and Midway International Airports and Magellan Corporation as well as the following partners: Premier Sponsors: All-Clad Metalcrafters, American Airlines, HMSHost, Lavazza, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water ; Supporting Sponsors: Hyatt, National Restaurant Association , Robert Mondavi Winery, Skuna Bay Salmon, TABASCO® Sauce, Valrhona, White Claw® Hard Seltzer, Windstar Cruises; Gala Reception Sponsors: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Ecolab, Front of the House®, Kendall College, Segura Viudas USA with additional support from Chefwear, Loacker and VerTerra Dinnerware.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. Each award category has an individual committee made up of industry professionals who volunteer their time to oversee the policies, procedures, and selection of judges for their respective Awards programs. All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to promote good food for good . For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women’s Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Mary Blanton Ogushwitz / Jane Shapiro

Magrino

212-957-3005

mary.blanton@magrinopr.com

jane.shapiro@magrinopr.com