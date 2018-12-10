James Beard 'belongs in the premier American food and dining city': Ceremony to remain in Chicago through 2027

Chicago will host the James Beard Foundation Awards ceremony through 2027, a six-year extension from the originally planned hosting period through 2021, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced to raucous applause Monday morning.

The awards are commonly known as the “Oscars of the food industry” and were held in Chicago for the first time in 2015. Before that, the awards were held in New York City, home of the James Beard Foundation.

“It’s an exciting moment for the city of Chicago and more importantly, all the people that are part of the culinary scene here,” Emanuel said at a news conference at the Cultural Center. “It’s not an accident that America’s premier food and dining ceremony belongs in the premier American food and dining city, the city of Chicago.”

Emanuel said the extension shows the foundation’s recognition of what’s happening in the city’s culinary and hospitality scene. He praised the ways the chefs and restaurants have given back to the city and have helped build a sense of community, which he said is what made Chicago attractive to the Beard Foundation.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity not only to deepen our ambition around the awards themselves, but to deepen the overall partnership, and look at how we collaborate in support of the culinary community throughout the year through our initiatives and in pursuit of our mission ‘good food for good,’” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

While tickets to the event itself are steep — typically $500 a head — Reichenbach said she hopes to collaborate with Choose Chicago in creating access to more people. She cited last year’s Twitter broadcast as an example of efforts to bring more people into the awards. She also said talks are already underway for fan fests and viewing parties of the ceremony.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are named after the late James Beard, a renowned food writer, cookbook author and educator, and the awards honor individuals in the restaurant industry, including chefs, restaurateurs, beverage professionals and writers. This past year, Chicago saw only one win, despite 10 nominations. Abe Conlon of Fat Rice won Best Chef Great Lakes, although Boka was nominated in four categories.

The announcement was attended by a number of Chicago's culinary standouts, including Laura Cheng of Sun Wah BBQ, winner of the 2018 James Beard America’s Classics award; Kevin Hickey of Duck Inn; Jimmy Bannos, Sr. of Heaven on Seven; Jimmy Bannos, Jr. of Purple Pig, 2014 Rising Star winner; Mari Katsumura of the recently opened Yugen; Donnie Madia, 2015 Outstanding Restarateur, and Paul Kahn, 2013 Outstanding Chef, both of One Off Hospitality; Tony Mantuano of Spiaggia and Roast; Kevin Boehm of Boka Restaurant Group; and Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde, 2017 Best Chef: Great Lakes.

“The Oscars will stay in LA, the Tonys will stay in New York and the James Beard will stay here in the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said.

The Civic Opera House will host the awards again, on May 6. For more information, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.

