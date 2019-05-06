James Beard Awards: Parachute chefs win Best Chef: Great Lakes

The country’s dining world has its eyes on Chicago tonight as the top chefs in the U.S. gather at the Civic Opera House for the 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards gala — hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Considering only Chicago chefs were nominated for the Best Chef: Great Lakes category, there was less drama going into that announcement, but Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark won a well-deserved award for their acclaimed Avondale restaurant, Parachute. The couple had been nominated twice for the award, while Parachute had also picked up a nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2015.

The first Chicago win of the night was for Greg Wade, who won Outstanding Baker for his work at Publican Quality Bread. Previously, he'd been nominated in the category two times.

Parts and Labor Design also won an Outstanding Restaurant Design award in the 76 seats and over category for its work at Pacific Standard Time. While the design firm is based in New York, it has worked on a number of projects in Chicago, including Steadfast and Boleo.

Stick around as we share updates throughout the night. We’ll post our full recap here once all the winners have been announced. And check out our earlier coverage from the red carpet below, where we spoke to everyone from Frontera Grill chef Rick Bayless to Gail Simmons of “Top Chef.”

