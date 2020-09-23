Jamba Signs Deal to Open 50 Units in Japan

New Asia Locations to Accelerate Jamba’s International Expansion

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jamba ®, a global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites, announced today a 50-unit deal to expand in Japan. With two Tokyo locations now open, ADASTRIA eat Creations Inc. – a subsidiary of one of the largest fashion and apparel companies in Japan – is driving Jamba’s Japan expansion. ADASTRIA has opened two locations in Tokyo and has plans to expand to 50 locations across Japan by 2025.

“As we strategically expand our brand portfolio in select countries around the world, we believe that Japan is an ideal market for Jamba as we continue our international growth,” said Beto Guajardo, President of FOCUS Brands International. “With the success of Jamba in South Korea, it was natural to expand into another strong consumer market like Japan. Key to our international growth is finding the right local partner with the same passion and energy as Focus Brands, and with delight we found ADASTRIA Co. Ltd, a lifestyle conglomerate with over 1500 retail stores including fashion apparel, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, yoga workshops and food and beverage outlets. ADASTRIA also possesses a very strong online retail presence with more than 7.5 million active membership users which Jamba can tap into.”

Jamba’s Japan expansion comes on the heels of the brand’s evolution announced last year. The smoothie, juice and bowl leader’s evolution features menu innovation, enhanced digital accessibility and a refreshed brand look and feel, as well as a new store design.

“We are thrilled that ADASTRIA eat Creations Inc. is leading our entry into Japan,” said Geoff Henry, President of Jamba. “Our research shows there’s a growing demand for great tasting juices and smoothies in Asia and we’re eager to bring our reimagined menu and store design to customers all across the region. There are a number of exciting initiatives happening at Jamba and we’re excited to see customer response from our guests in Japan.”

Jamba’s Japan locations will feature an original smoothie available only in Japan. The Sorairo Cozy is composed of passion fruit mango juice, pineapple sherbet, blue spirulina, bananas and Shio Koji (salted rice malt used to make sake). This beautiful and distinctive blue smoothie is the perfect umami blend, first tasting sweet like pineapples, followed by a salty shio koji flavor.

Jamba currently has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan and is part of the Focus Brands® family of brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky’s®.

Jamba is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Interested candidates should visit https://jambafranchise.com .

About Jamba ®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jambajuice.com .

About FOCUS Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and over 50 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, and Schlotzsky’s® brand names, as well as Seattle’s Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit http://www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

