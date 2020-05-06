Jamba Launches Whirl’d Of Good Buy One, Give One Program to Honor Frontline Heroes

For Every Smoothie or Bowl Purchased through Jamba Delivery May 6-13, Jamba, in partnership with Oikos® Greek Yogurt and So Delicious® Dairy Free will Donate a Smoothie to a Local Hero

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jamba ®, a global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites, announced its partnership with Oikos ® Greek Yogurt and So Delicious ® Dairy Free to help honor frontline heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To give back to the nurses, doctors, teachers, mail carriers, grocery workers and more, Jamba fans can buy a smoothie or bowl for delivery via the Jamba app or on jamba.com May 6-13, coinciding with this year’s National Nurses Week. For every smoothie or bowl purchased, Jamba will donate a smoothie to one of these heroes.

“We’re honored to partner with Danone and their Oikos and So Delicious brands to show our appreciation for everyone putting their lives on the line to keep us safe and deliver goods. Since the start of this COVID-19 crisis we have been eager and excited to support our local heroes, bringing smiles to their faces and giving them a boost during their oftentimes long and challenging shifts,” said Geoff Henry, president of Jamba. “We’re looking forward to reaching even more heroes by delivering thousands of smoothies to communities across the country.”

Both Oikos and So Delicious are part of Danone North America, a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. Oikos has naturally sourced, quality ingredients and is a key ingredient in Jamba’s smoothie bowls. A leader in dairy-free, plant-based offerings for over 30 years, So Delicious is the brand behind Jamba’s plant-based offerings, providing key dairy free ingredients including coconutmilk and almondmilk for fan-favorite menu items.

The partnership with Oikos and So Delicious builds on Jamba’s pre-existing Whirl’d Of Good campaign, which aims to show appreciation for community members on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally launched in March, the campaign’s goal is to deliver 30,000 smoothies by the brand’s 30th birthday celebration on June 21. Jamba has already shared a Whirl’d Of Good by delivering more than 3,000 smoothies in surprise drops made to heroes at local hospitals, assisted living facilities, medical centers, mail and distribution centers, grocery stores and more in cities across the country. Partnering with Oikos and So Delicious will help the smoothie leader expand its reach and deliver more smoothies to those serving our local communities.

“Danone North America is on a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. We’re proud to partner with Jamba on this initiative and recognize those that are going above and beyond to serve their communities during this time,” said Luisa Robinson, Marketing Director of Strategic Growth Channels for Danone North America. “Oikos and So Delicious are the brands behind some of Jamba’s favorite menu offerings, and we join Jamba in thanking our local heroes with something that brings energy and joy to their day.”

To participate, Jamba fans can order any dairy or plant-based smoothie or smoothie bowl for delivery via Jamba app or jamba.com and Jamba, Oikos, and So Delicious will donate a smoothie to a hero doing a #WhirldOfGood in their community.* Starting May 6, Jamba fans can nominate a specific hero for consideration by visiting https://www.jamba.com/whirldofgood and fill out the online nomination form.

*The Whirl’d Of Good buy one, give one program is eligible for purchases of regular-priced smoothies and smoothie bowls for delivery only via jamba.com or the Jamba app, from participating U.S. Jamba locations, from 5/6/2020 through 5/13/2020. Maximum number of smoothies to be donated is 30,000; actual number of donated smoothies will depend on eligible nominations for community heroes received via jamba.com/whirldofgood. This program is administered by Jamba.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 840 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants , Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, ST?K , Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com . For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .