Jamba Launches Its Blackberry Smoothie: Company’s Newest Plant-Based LTO

Jamba announced today the launch of its Blackberry Smoothie – the company’s newest plant-based LTO available now through August 31.

The smoothie is ideal for the hot summer months and features blackberry pear juice blend, vanilla coconutmilk, pineapple and new So Delicious Dairy Free oatmilk frozen dessert blended together to help boost immunity. A free boost can be added for an extra source of protein, immune-boosting vitamins or energy.

Additionally, Jamba is now introducing pea protein as a new premium boost for an added cost. Pea protein is a high-quality, easily digestible plant-based protein that is naturally vegan and soy-free. Jamba’s newest plant-based ingredients add to the company’s list of plant-based options that debuted in 2019 following the brand’s evolution and will be available at all participating U.S. locations.